Tamra Judge celebrates being a ‘villain’ and gets dragged: ‘You’re not a villain, you’re a bully’

Tamra Judge is The Real Housewives of Orange County’s official villain, but is she enjoying the role a little too much?

That’s what viewers said after she proudly celebrated the title on social media amid major backlash over her behavior on the show.

The blonde beauty received major blowback after resharing a post that dubbed her as the Season 14 villain.

People responded and reasoned that she was not a villain but a bully.

It’s been an interesting season for Tamra amid the return of her former nemesis, Alexis Bellino, who she once nicknamed Jesus Jugs.

These days, the two are best friends, and they’ve taken aim at Shannon Beador, who’s been dealing with a lot over the past few months.

Along with the embarrassment of her 2023 DUI, the mom of three was also dealing with a breakup, the demise of her decade-long friendship with Tamra, plus having to film with her ex’s new girlfriend.

Tamra hasn’t made it any easier for her former friend and RHOC viewers have expressed disgust with her behavior.

RHOC star Tamra Judge embraces being the Season 14 villain

The RHOC star is wearing her villain crown with pride, as proven by a post shared on X.

Tamra reposted an article from The Daily Beast titled, “Admit it, Tamra Judge is the villain RHOC needs.”

She also agreed with the sentiment, writing, “I’ll take it,@thedailybeast! #RHOC.”

Viewers drag Tamra on social media and call her a ‘bully’

As you can imagine, the comments in response to Tamra’s post were not in her favor.

“Times have changed,” retorted an X user. “People don’t care for your level of toxicity anymore, it’s actually pretty sad and low for you to go this route in taking another cast member down.”

“There’s enough toxicity in this world,” reiterated someone else. “We want an escape from that. What we got was your toxicity. I believe a lot of us won’t watch next season if you are there!”

“You’re not a villain, you’re a bully,” one commenter exclaimed.

Someone told the RHOC star, “You’re disgusting….lol you’ll do anything to be recognized even destroy your best friend. 🤮.”

Another added, “She’s beyond being the villain. She’s a bitter, vitriolic a**hole. We don’t mind a villain but Tamra is a toxic pos.”

An X user also responded to Tamra’s post using a GIF that read,” You’re basically a garbage person.”

What do you think of Tamra’s behavior this season, is she a fun villain or just a bully?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.