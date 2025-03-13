Tamra Judge breaks down talking about quitting RHOC, critics blast ‘validity’ of her words

It’s been a week for Tamra Judge after she quit The Real Housewives of Orange County amid Season 19 filming.

The week kicked off with Tamra sharing an Instagram Story alluding to being done with the show.

Later, she confirmed via social media that her time on RHOC was over, at least for now.

Tamra addressed the hot topic on her Two T’s In A Pod podcast, with guest host Dolores Catania filling in for Teddi Mellencamp.

Instead of shying away from her abrupt exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra opted to speak about it.

However, the trolls aren’t buying what she’s selling.

Tamra Judge breaks down talking about quitting RHOC

Dolores was first to bring up what was going on with Tamra, giving her an out if she didn’t want to talk about it. Tamra teared up as she began to tell her story.

“I think I just hit a wall,” she said, “Like there’s so much going on in my life, and it just, I don’t know. I mean, between therapy and Teddi and some other personal things I am going through, I just, I just hit a wall.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is one of Tamra’s best friends. Teddi has been battling cancer since last month and last month, she revealed she had to have emergency brain surgery to remove several tumors.

Tamra didn’t go into specifics about the other things happening in her life, but she did discuss her mindset that led her to quit RHOC.

“I feel like I am in a full depressed mode,” Tamra expressed.

Dolores showed Tamra sympathy as she reminded listeners that they are all human. Despite being on TV, reality stars are people who also have real feelings and emotions.

“I feel like I just can’t pull myself out of the funk, and I’m usually pretty good at just pulling myself out. And I’ve been saying it for a while now. I just can’t pull myself out of this. I can’t pull myself out of this,” she spilled.

Tamra added that Teddi’s fight and going through therapy broke her down. The Bravo star admitted to being nervous going into filming Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County because of therapy and her personal issues.

Tamra is unsure about her future on RHOC. Monsters and Critics reported that Andy Cohen spoke on the subject and had a message for all the haters.

Speaking of the trolls, they were out in full force to respond to Tamra sharing her story when the Instagram account @bravosnarkside shared a clip from the podcast.

Critics blast ‘validity’ of Tamra Judge’s words

The comments section of the post was filled with remarks coming for Tamra for making Teddi’s health crisis about her.

“I question the validity of anything coming out of her mouth and don’t have sympathy for someone who picked a show over their relationship with their daughter and thought it was cool to get Gretchen naked wasted with her shady son,” read a remark.

One critic criticized Tamra for using Teddi’s illness as an excuse, while Teddi’s own family isn’t using her crisis in the same manner.

There were several comments hating on Tamra for making other people’s problems about her.

One critic even suggests that Eddie Judge is leaving her, and that’s one of her personal issues.

Many were not surprised by Tamra’s behavior, saying it was simply how she had always been.

Tamra Judge has spoken out after she abruptly quit The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Don’t count Tamra out, though; when it comes to returning to the show, something tells us Tamra just needs a break and will be back soon.

What do you think of Tamra’s reason for leaving RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.