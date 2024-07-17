Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp trash RHONJ: ‘It’s just not doing it for me’

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp have been watching Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and they weren’t impressed with the latest episode.

Episode 10, titled Inner Peace of My Mind, featured Melissa Gorga’s fashion event and Teresa Giudice’s first live podcast.

Tamra and Teddi discussed the show in an episode of their podcast, and at one point, the RHOC star showed support for Danielle Cabral while discussing a scene with her and Jennifer Aydin.

However, for the most part, Tamra told listeners that the episode fell flat.

“It’s just not doing it for me at this point,” she told Teddi, who agreed with the sentiment.

Tamra hit the nail on the head, noting that the major cast divide is the reason why RHONJ has lost its groove this season.

However, we won’t have to bear that for too long. There are only two episodes left, and then the untraditional reunion before we say goodbye to the Garden State cast.

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge are not impressed with RHONJ

Tamra and Teddi broke down the most memorable scenes from Episode 10 on Two Ts in a Pod, but overall, they didn’t enjoy the episode.

“What did you think about this episode?” Teddi asked her co-host.

“Overall? It’s just not doing it for me at this point,” responded Tamra.

“Me neither,” responded Teddi.

Tamra explained why things are not meshing on RHONJ, saying, “You can’t have a cast divided.”

The RHOC star later noted that the show is “not bad, but it’s not amazing…considering how they’re filming separate.”

“What would make it good is to put Teresa and Melissa in a room together and have it out,” added Tamra. “That would be good TV.”

Tamra Judge throws shade at Jennifer Aydin after her WWHL appearance

Speaking of RHONJ, Jennifer Aydin was a topic of conversation on Tamra and Teddi’s podcast.

Viewers recently slammed Jennifer for her unhinged behavior on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the Two Ts were just as outraged.

“Let’s talk Jennifer Aydin on Watch What Happens Live, did you actually see it? Oh my God! First of all, she wouldn’t shut the f***k up,” exclaimed Tamra, who noted that Jennifer also refused to take accountability for her involvement in the blogger scandal.

Teddi expressed disappointment that Family Guy writer Gary Janetti was also a guest on WWHL with Jennifer and barely got a chance to speak.

“The part that really kinda got to me is Gary Janetti is really funny,” said the former RHOBH star. “He’s hilarious, and she wouldn’t let him get a freaking…even Andy had to say, ‘let me get a word in, please.'”

“I know, it was bad,” exclaimed Tamra.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.