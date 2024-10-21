Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow accused of body-shaming Jenn Pedranti: ‘It’s giving hater’

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans were gagged when the once passive and soft-spoken Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti dragged Tamra Judge to filth in the latest episode.

There’s more to come between the duo, and viewers are discussing a shady moment between Tamra and Heather Dubrow.

The duo is being called out for their mean-girl behavior based on their conversation about Jenn.

Heather was in the room when Jenn burst in and slammed Tamra after finding out she had done a background check on her fiance, Ryan.

Tamra could barely get a word in as the blonde beauty angrily berated the outspoken RHOC star for her behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Heather also attempted to intervene and defend Tamra as Jenn rattled off a list of grievances against her.

However, the mom of three stood her ground for the first time since joining the show, and the duo had to stay silent.

After she was done, Jenn stormed out of the room, leaving Heather and Tamra stunned.

Were Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge trying to body-shame Jennifer Pedranti?

The conversation that caused an online stir occurred after Jenn left the room. Heather commented on how good Jenn’s stomach looked in her cropped top, adding, “I had stomach envy.”

“Oh yeah, It’s a good tummy tuck,” responded Tamra.

Heather scolded her, saying, “Don’t talk about people’s surgery.”

“Well, she admitted it. She has no belly button,” retorted Tamra.

The snippet was posted on X with the caption, “So ugly of Heather and Tamra. Heather knew what she was doing when she brought up Jenn’s stomach. It’s giving mean. It’s giving hater #RHOC.”

So ugly of Heather & Tamra. Heather knew what she was doing when she brought up Jenn's stomach. It's giving mean. It's giving hater #RHOC pic.twitter.com/Gu9qU4Ogm1 — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) October 19, 2024

RHOC viewers drag Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow over their shady conversation

After the video was shared online, several RHOC fans took to the comments to bash Heather and Tamra for the shady moment.

“These two, @HeatherDubrow and @TamraJudgeOC, can’t handle the fact that Jen has outperformed them both, and all they could do was criticize her for some supposed surgery. It’s ironic coming from them,” wrote an X user.

“We all remember what Tamra’s face looked like after she got that procedure done,” said someone else. “It was gross so don’t come after another person’s body cause they stood up to you. Such mean girl behavior.”

Pic credit: @evelyntorres622/@writergal_06/@sheilaasselin13/ @jayjoan8/X

One viewer admitted, “I’m really not liking Heather in this🤦‍♀️I expect this catty pettiness from Tamrat but thought better of Heather🤷‍♀️.”

Another added, “I want to think Heather is acting like this bc is last year but she has gone to far now. Tamra is a vile disgusting human.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.