Tammy Ly wows in knit miniskirt and boots

Tammy Ly appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly highlighted her physique in sizzling knit attire.

Tammy joined Bachelor Nation when she debuted on The Bachelor Season 24 with lead Peter Weber.

After not finding love with Peter, Tammy went on to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she also left single.

Tammy has since cut ties with The Bachelor franchise and has been vocal about her issues with the show, including their alleged rampant favoritism.

Tammy still has a large fan base since gaining thousands of followers after the show, and she often shares her stylish ensembles with fans.

Her recent share saw her striking a pose and accentuating her legs in a matching set and a pair of boots.

Tammy Ly is stylish in revealing knit two-piece

Tammy Ly took to her Instagram Stories to share photos in her colorful crop top and miniskirt.

As she posed with one leg in front of the other, Tammy’s legs looked toned and long. She wore a long sleeve off-the-shoulder knit crop top with splashes of purple in various shades and a matching white and purple knit miniskirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The crop top and miniskirt revealed Tammy’s white undergarments underneath.

Tammy completed the look with beige combat boots, a white purse, and sunglasses on top of her head.

Her long dark tresses cascaded down her shoulder in waves as she gave a sultry glare for the photo with a couch and television behind her.

Tammy didn’t leave a caption or tag in the post, allowing the outfit to be the main focus of the photo.

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy did, however, share a photo in the outfit on her Instagram page and geo-tagged the post in San Diego, California.

In the photo, Tammy held her phone close to the camera, showing her taking a picture of herself.

She captioned the post, “do u have any games on ur phone?”

Tammy Ly shares ‘squidward’ photo

Tammy poked fun at herself in another recent post as she snapped a mirror selfie in West Hollywood, California.

The Bachelor Nation star’s phone made an appearance as she took a photo in a gold mirror and covered half her face with her phone.

In the second slide, Tammy zoomed in to reveal her humorous warped reflection in the phone case.

Tammy captioned the post, “Zoom in for asian squidward.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.