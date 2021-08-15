Tammy Ly takes aim at Chris Harrison after stint on Bachelor in Paradise

Tammy Ly disses former Bachelor host Chris Harrison ahead of her season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC/©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Tammy Ly commented on what it was like being on the first season without Chris Harrison and she didn’t seem to miss him much.

Tammy appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and became renowned for her aggressive personality.

She’s not one to mince words and the same held true when she weighed in on filming Bachelor in Paradise without Chris Harrison.

“Honestly I forgot he even existed,” Tammy Ly told ET of Chris.

Tammy did, however, praise the celebrity guest hosts that filled in for Chris this season.

“The hosts were so amazing it made it such a great experience,” Tammy added. “I’m telling you right now this season is the most monumental season they ever released.”

She even dedicated an Instagram post to David Spade and commended his expertise.

“Dave gives the best dating advice,” Tammy captioned a post of David Spade greeting her upon her entrance to Bachelor in Paradise.

Who is hosting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Bachelor in Paradise will have rotating guest hosts. All of the celebrity guest hosts are from outside of the franchise.

They include comedian David Spade, rapper Lil Jon, singer Lance Bass and performer Tituss Burgess.

Wells Adams will also serve as the “Master of Cocktails and Ceremonies” as he will bartend and host the weekly rose ceremonies. He also will be the lead host for one of the episodes.

Wells is well-respected and beloved by fans. Some are even pulling for him to replace Chris Harrison.

Wells recently commended David Spade’s hosting abilities, which by Bachelor Nation standards, is very high praise.

Why Chris Harrison isn’t hosting Bachelor in Paradise

Chris Harrison was the host of the Bachelor franchise for 20 years. However, Chris recently walked away from the franchise with a $9 million payout.

Chris’s exit is highly controversial because it came during the franchise’s racism controversy.

He became immersed in the controversy when he signed on to do an interview with Extra about Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive social media content.

Chris faced plenty of backlash after he defended Rachael Kirkconnell and lectured Rachel Lindsay, a black woman, on race issues.

While a good number of fans stood by Chris, he decided to step away from the franchise following the controversy.

Chris vowed he’d return but he was passed on for The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Chris officially stepped away from the franchise in June 2021.

There is still no news on a permanent replacement for Chris.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.