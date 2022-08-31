Tammy Ly shares photo of her favorite Bachelor Nation ‘thrupple’

Tammy Ly enjoys night out with familiar faces from Bachelor Nation and highlights her toned physique. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly met up with fellow Bachelor Nation stars for a night out.

The Bachelor Nation stars included Chris Conran, Alana Milne, and Spencer Robertson.

Tammy declared the trio her “favorite thrupple.”

The Bachelor franchise viewers will recall Chris Conran and Spencer Robertson first appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16, and Alana Milne appeared on The Bachelor Season 25.

Tammy Ly debuted on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber.

She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Tammy Ly shares affectionate photo of Bachelor Nation ‘thrupple’

Tammy Ly took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a Bachelor Nation trio entangled with one another on the couch,

In the image, Bachelor in Paradise couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne sat with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Spencer Robertson.

Chris smiled while wrapping one arm around Spencer’s shoulder and another around Alana’s waist.

Alana wore a black crop top and sheer bottoms with her voluminous highlighted hair hanging down. She stared at the camera while touching up her lip liner with a lip pencil and mirror in hand.

Spencer showed Chris some love while closing his eyes and planting a kiss on Chris’ cheek.

Tammy wrote over the photo, “My fav thrupple.” She also tagged all three of them at the bottom of the pic.

Tammy Ly looks fit in a two-piece matching set

Tammy lives a jam-packed life that has only got busier since walking away from The Bachelor franchise as she pursues a career in real estate, among other ventures.

Despite her packed schedule, it seems Tammy still makes time to stay in shape, and she highlighted her toned figure in another post on her Instagram Stories.

In the post, Tammy wore a matching two-piece with a gray scoop neck bra and fitted gray shorts.

Tammy placed one of her arms near her hair, which featured sunglasses on top of her head. She completed the look with white tennis shoes and socks as she soaked up some sun in front of colorful flowers.

While Tammy has her critique over The Bachelor franchise and their penchant for favoritism, Tammy remains friends with many Bachelor Nation stars.

Some of Tammy’s Bachelor Nation friends include Demi Burnett and the former lead of The Bachelorette Season 17, Katie Thurston.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.