Tammy Ly poses in sultry little black dress

Tammy Ly appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly added a sultry flair to the classic little black dress.

Tammy made her franchise debut on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber.

During her time on the show, Tammy bumped heads with several women in the house and ended up on a two-on-one with costar Mykenna Dorn before being eliminated.

Tammy then aimed to find love on Bachelor in Paradise, which ended poorly after she was dumped by Thomas Jacobs on her birthday.

Tammy has now walked away from the franchise and is outspoken about the behind-the-scenes issues with the show.

Along with speaking out against the franchise, Tammy also shows off her sense of style which she did in her recent LBD post.

Tammy Ly shows off her figure in sheer black dress

Tammy Ly took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo in her classy black ensemble for a wedding.

Highlighting her hourglass figure, Tammy placed one foot in front of the other while jutting out a hip and placing her hands to her face for the outdoor photo surrounded by greenery and trees.

Tammy wore a black dress with spaghetti straps, a sheer paneled bodice, and a hem a little below the knee.

Tammy paired the look with a pair of black heels and a white purse that hung off her shoulders.

For makeup, Tammy went with a subtle glam look and kept her hair out of her face with a ponytail.

Tammy shared over the photo, “My stylist styled me for her own wedding lol.”

Tammy also shared a photo in the little black dress on her Instagram while tagging her location as Dayton, Ohio.

In the Instagram photo, Tammy posed from the same location, but her face, hoop earrings, and sweetheart neckline were more visable as she placed her hands at her sides.

Tammy kept her caption simple with just a black emoji.

Tammy’s Bachelor Nation friends and fans react to her black dress

Tammy’s dress was a hit with her followers including Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett.

Tammy and Madison both appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber. Peter even chose Madison at the end of his season, however, their relationship didn’t last long.

Other comments agreed that Tammy’s look was hot and a fire fit as she continues to serve looks on social media.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.