Tammy Ly meets up with Katie Morton in West Hollywood

Tammy Ly and Katie Morton pose for a selfie in WeHo. Pic credit: ABC

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars reunited over the weekend, including Tammy Ly and Katie Morton.

While Katie Morton appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and Tammy Ly appeared on Peter Weber’s season, the pair still became friends after joining the franchise and recently got together in West Hollywood.

Tammy Ly and Katie Morton pose for a selfie

Several Bachelor Nation stars were in the Los Angeles area for Super Bowl weekend and attended various events leading up to the big game.

Tammy Ly and Katie Morton got a selfie together while out on the town in West Hollywood as they posed with TV personality Dr. Stephen Lovegrove, who is friends with several Bachelor Nation stars, including Katie Thurston.

Tammy shared the selfie to her Instagram stories and in the photo, she wears a spaghetti strap top, small gold earrings, and sunglasses on top of her head. Behind her, Katie Morton and Stephen Lovegrove show off their pearly whites while the three stand outside the shining lights of the building behind them.

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly celebrates Galentines Day

Tammy Ly wasn’t just out for Super Bowl-related activities, she also celebrated Galentines Day over the weekend, a new take on Valentines Day where women celebrate the women they love in their life.

Tammy took to her Instagram page to share a series of posts and photos highlighting the women in her life, including Katie Morton and several familiar faces from Bachelor Nation.

As fans and followers swipe on Tammy’s post, they’ll notice Tammy shared photos with several Bachelor Nation stars, including a group photo where Tammy put her arms around Katie Morton and fellow The Bachelor Season 24 star, Hannah Ann Sluss.

Tammy also shared a photo with her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, costar Demi Burnett. Tammy and Demi took a stroll outside with Demi rocking her blonde bangs and bold white pants, as Tammy opted for a more casual white collared top and wide-leg jeans on the bottom.

Tammy included a photo with Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 breakout star Natasha Parker in her Galentines post as well. Natasha wore an all-denim outfit with black combat boots, and Tammy wore a black dress with white tennis shoes and a tan purse.

Tammy captioned her post, “V-Day is for the girlies.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.