Tammy Ly makes fashion statement in sparkling cowboy hat at Coachella 

Tammy Ly turns heads with festival fashion choices. Pic credit: ABC

Tammy Ly sparkled over Coachella weekend.

The Bachelor Nation star appeared to have a blast at the famous music festival, and she stood out with her fashion choices.

Tammy took to social media to share her statement Coachella accessories with friends and followers.

Tammy Ly rocks unique cowboy hat at Coachella

Tammy Ly took to Instagram to share striking photos from her time at Coachella.

Making sure she was hard to miss at the busy music festival, Tammy chose a sparkling silver ensemble with an eye-catching cowboy hat.

In the first photo of Tammy’s post, the Bachelor Nation star posed with a silver choker and necklace that hung down her exposed chest.

Tammy also wore a glittering silver bra and topped the look with a cowboy hat that featured sparkling tassels all across the brim.

For makeup, Tammy matched her bling outfit with a black eyeliner and silver rhinestones at the edge of her eye. Tammy also sported highlight, blush, and a pink lip as she posed in front of California’s signature palm trees at Coachella.

In the second photo, Tammy gave followers a better view of her whole cowboy-inspired ensemble as she posed against a sunny sky.

The shiny cowboy hat covered Tammy’s face as she paired her silver bra with high-waisted black pants that featured silver tassels on the side. Tammy also wore a studded belt with a large buckle to complete the look.

Tammy posed without the hat on for the third and final photo of the post as she held it close to her chest and smirked at the camera, showing off her French tip manicure and some tattoos on the side of her body.

Tammy captioned the post with a series of Coachella-related emojis and cowboy emojis as she wrote, “cutechella.”

Tammy Ly shares more Coachella photos in cowboy hat

For the most part, it seems Tammy kept her statement cowboy hat on at the festival, as she even encouraged attendees to say hi if they spotted her in her hat.

The Bachelor in Paradise star shared photos of herself in her hat on her Instagram stories as she enjoyed a popsicle.

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

She also shared photos in her hat during the night portion of Coachella.

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Showing off her stunning features, Tammy posted a beautiful photo near a pump at the gas station, as her hair swayed in the wind along with her many colorful wrist bands.

Tammy wrote over the photo, “is this an aesthetic.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy certainly had a great time rocking her cowboy hat at Coachella.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.