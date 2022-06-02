Tammy Ly flaunts ‘building an empire’ ensemble

After moving on from The Bachelor franchise, Tammy Ly has her sights set on success. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Bachelor Nation star Tammy Ly is done with The Bachelor franchise and has set newer, bigger goals for herself and her career.

While Tammy is known to wow online with her skin-bearing bikinis and outfits, she opted for more formal attire in a recent post.

Tammy appeared ready for business as she declared that she was building an empire.

Tammy Ly looks business-chic in her latest post

Tammy Ly took to Instagram to share another stylish photo with friends and followers.

Tammy swung her long dark ponytail to the side in the photo as she smiled in a soft pink top and fitted slacks, blending chic and corporate style.

Tammy captioned the post, “srry, busy trying to build an empire and stuffs,” with a peace sign emoji.

Tammy’s followers loved seeing her embracing her inner boss and exuding ‘girl power’ and took to the comments to compliment the Bachelor Nation star.

One commenter wrote, “pretty Tammy babyyyyy. The pony flip is so cute.”

Another person commented, “You go girl! #girlpower #grlpwr.”

Other comments included “you’re perfect” and “get it girl.”

Tammy Ly fires shots at Bachelor in Paradise

Tammy has insight into lots of Bachelor Nation tea as a former member of the franchise.

Now that Tammy has severed ties with The Bachelor franchise, she often speaks out about the many issues behind the scenes of the hit series.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy tweeted out that Bachelor in Paradise was pulling some embarrassing “crap” as filming begins for the summer spinoff’s eighth season.

Tammy also declared that those behind the franchise hate that she knows so much.

Tammy has emphasized on more than one occasion that the franchise has its favorites and doesn’t treat those outside of the inner circle equally. Tammy has also called out the show for the way they mishandle its diverse Bachelor Nation stars.

Tammy’s accusations aren’t surprising as Rachel Lindsay, the first-ever Black Bachelorette lead, has often called out the franchise for its lack of thoughtful diversity and progressiveness.

It’s safe to say Tammy won’t be appearing on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise now that she’s walking away from the franchise.

Still, it seems big things are in store for Tammy as she works towards building her own empire.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.