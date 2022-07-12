Tammy Ly displays slender figure in steamy red bikini

Tammy Ly looks sultry in latest swimwear. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly lived it up over the weekend and turned up the heat in a red hot bikini.

The Bachelor Nation star turned heads as she showed off her body in the skimpy swimwear.

Tammy’s fans were in awe as she showed off her bikini body from various angles.

Tammy Ly bares skin and curves in red bikini

Tammy Ly enjoyed a summer weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and sizzled in her red bathing suit.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star took to her Instagram page to share two bikini photos, putting her curves and toned tummy on display.

In the first photo, Tammy flashed her pearly whites and leaned against a wall, giving a side view of her body and her rib tattoo as she smiled.

Tammy wore a red halterneck bikini top with a triangular cut-out in the middle to give a peek of her chest. Tammy’s stringy barely-there bikini bottoms matched her top as she arched her back and placed her hands in her long dark hair.

Channeling her inner model, Tammy lifted one arm up against the wall as she held her hair with the other hand and looked off into the distance with a subtle pout. Facing forward, Tammy gave followers a full view of her impressive bikini body.

Tammy captioned the post, “just add water,” with a water drop emoji.

Tammy wasn’t done rocking her red bikini on social media as she shared two more photos in the swimwear on her Instagram stories.

In one post, Tammy posed from a distance while in a bathroom for a mirror selfie. Tammy angled her body perfectly from head to toe to show off the swimsuit.

Tammy wrote over the photo, “ignore the messy bathroom.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy also shared an outdoor photo in the bikini as she placed a hand up to her face and gave a soft look to the camera. Detailing the photo, Tammy explained, “This photo didn’t make the final cut.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars react to Tammy’s steamy bikini pics

Tammy’s fans loved seeing her shine in the red bikini and took to the comment section to react.

Tammy’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Chasen Nick commented on Tammy’s caption, writing, “Where’s the water?”

Tammy replied, “there’s a draught,” with a laughing emoji.

Sydney Warner, who recently got married and had Tammy on the guest list, wrote, “QT.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy’s good friend and BIP Season 7 costar Deandra Kanu commented, “I have no words.”

Tammy responded, “my only words for you is I [love] u.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.