Tammy Ly channels Lara Croft in sizzling ensemble

Tammy Ly appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly sizzled in a recent Lara Croft-inspired fit.

Tammy’s been busy since appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and she continues to prove she has a great sense of style through all her ventures.

After appearing on The Bachelor, Tammy went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and left single and emotional as Thomas Jacobs dumped her on her birthday for her current fiancee Becca Kufrin.

Tammy has since been outspoken about walking away from the franchise, especially after feeling there’s a lot of favoritism within Bachelor Nation.

Despite walking away from the franchise, Tammy still has a healthy following on social media, with 134k Instagram followers.

Tammy’s latest tan post saw her rocking street style and unique glasses.

Tammy Ly rocks brown shades in a skin-baring ensemble

Tammy Ly took to her Instagram Stories to share a video in her cool brown and tan ensemble.

In the video, Tammy showed off her outfit from different angles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tammy wore a strappy corset crop top with a low-cut neckline. She paired the top with high-waisted baggy brown pants that included triangular cutouts.

Tammy accessorized the look with a unique pair of clear sunglasses and styled her hair into braided pigtails.

She wrote over the photo, “It’s giving Lara Croft.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy also shared a video posing in the outfit on her Instagram page.

Tammy suggested the pants might not have been the most comfortable in her caption, writing, “These pants felt like a sauna bag but it was a vibe.”

Tammy’s look received praise from followers.

One commenter wrote, “SLAY,” and another fan commented on the glasses, writing, “Those glasses are [too] fricking cool.”

A supporter wrote, “Def a vibe,” and other comments included, “Gorgeous,” and, “Love them!”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly remains friends with Bachelor Nation stars

While Tammy has removed herself from The Bachelor franchise, she still is connected with several Bachelor Nation stars.

Tammy spent the summer hanging out with Bachelor Nation stars such as The Bachelorette Season 17 former couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey, and The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett.

Tammy also had a night out with The Bachelorette Season 16’s Spencer Robertson and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne. Tammy declared the trio her “favorite thrupple.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.