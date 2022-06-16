Tammy Ly celebrates birthday early, pokes fun at getting dumped on her last birthday

Bachelor Nation star Tammy Ly has come a long way since her last birthday. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly turns 27 this weekend and celebrated her birthday early with a special video.

Poking fun at her emotional bummer of a birthday on Bachelor in Paradise last year, Tammy showed followers how this year’s birthday would be a lot brighter and more positive.

Tammy’s video received lots of love from followers, and several Bachelor Nation stars wished the reality show beauty a happy birthday.

Tammy Ly stuns in black birthday dress after ‘worst birthday ever’

Tammy Ly took to Instagram to share a video in preparation for her birthday this Friday.

The video began with several headlines from Tammy’s time on Bachelor in Paradise when Thomas Jacobs dumped her on her birthday. Many headlines declared that Tammy had “the worst birthday ever” when Thomas ditched her for current fiancee Becca Kufrin.

Tammy also included her memorable quote from Bachelor in Paradise, where she cried and revealed, “Last year I got Covid on my birthday, and this is ten times worse.”

The video then cuts to Tammy’s voice saying, “Not this year,” as Tammy walks through a fairytale-esque venue with lush greenery.

In the video, Tammy wore a gorgeous black dress with unique cut-outs, texturing, and movement.

During the posh affair, Tammy sipped tea in black sheer gloves and sat on a chic couch while blowing out the colorful candles on her birthday cake covered in white icing.

Tammy captioned the post, This birthday, I’m going to love me. (Bday is this Fri June 17) The last 2 birthdays were cursed with good ol Covid and a good ol heartbreak lol.”

Tammy continued, “This year I’ve got good ol me. Celebrating all week 🥰Ahhhh I can’t wait [to] show you the official birthday photos!! 🥳.”

Bachelor Nation stars show Tammy Ly some birthday love

While Tammy has been vocal about parting ways with The Bachelor franchise, she still has many Bachelor Nation friends who complimented her recent birthday post.

The Bachelor Season 23 star Cassie Randolph wrote, “So cute!!! Same bday as my brother. can’t wait to see the pics love this.”

Tammy’s good friend and BIP costar Deandra Kanu commented with three heart-eyed emojis, and Chris Conran commented, “Happy almost 30th Tam Tam.”

Chris Conran’s Bachelor Nation girlfriend Alana Milne wrote, “Yeah I think your birthday sucked for a lot of people last year tam,” and “Looking stunnnning!!!”

Tammy replied to Alana, “the 30 ppl that got sent home.”

Finally, Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco wrote, “Happy birthday babe!”

Tammy’s birthday is already off to a much better start than years prior, and it seems her birthday weekend has even more fun in store.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.