Tammy Ly bares skin in green ‘lucky charm’ dress

Tammy Ly shows off her sense of style. Pic credit: ABC

Tammy Ly was feeling lucky and looking lovely in her recent photo.

The Bachelor Nation alum accentuated her curves in a charming green dress.

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars loved seeing Tammy look ethereal in the skin-baring attire.

Tammy Ly gets gorgeous in green

Tammy Ly took to Instagram to share photos and a video in a pretty green dress.

Posing outdoors, the sun reflected on Tammy as she leaned against a wall covered in greenery.

Tammy’s green dress featured spaghetti straps and a large cutout that exposed her abdomen and side. The dress draped effortlessly on Tammy as it hugged her curves.

Tammy completed the look with a fresh face of makeup, delicate jewelry, and her long black hair loosely waved as it cascaded down her shoulder.

Tammy showed the dress in motion with the final slide of the post, as she included a video of her trying to get the perfect shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Acknowledging the green aesthetic in her photos, Tammy captioned the post, “ur lucky charm,” with a four-leaf clover emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars praise Tammy Ly’s green photoshoot

Several Bachelor Nation stars took to the comment section to react to Tammy’s post.

Tammy’s Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Season 24 costar Deandra Kanu commented with a series of emojis, including avocados, green apples, and kiwis, to reflect Tammy’s dress.

Tammy replied to Deandra, writing, “iloveu man.”

Madison Prewett, who also starred alongside Tammy on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, commented, Loveee” with a green heart emoji.

Anna Redman from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor referred to a Ray J song, writing, “Sexy can I.”

Tammy responded to Anna, writing, “yes. Yes you can.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly shows off her backside in jeans

Tammy continued to flaunt her physique while in West Hollywood, California.

Taking to Instagram, Tammy shared two photos that put her derriere on display in a pair of flattering and form-fitting jeans.

Tammy paired the jeans with a white crop top and black sunglasses, and she captioned the post, “made ya look,” with a star emoji.

It’s clear Tammy has a great sense of fashion, as was shown in her recent posts and her appearance at the popular music festival Coachella.

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars love seeing what fashion-forward ensembles Tammy puts together, and there are sure to be lots more stylish posts from Tammy in the future.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.