Tammy Ly and Katie Thurston party and show off drunk skincare routine

Tammy Ly and Katie Thurston had fun with face wash in a recent video.

The Bachelor Nation ladies filmed themselves while inebriated as Tammy washed Katie’s face.

Before their face wash shenanigans, the ladies went out in eye-catching ensembles.

Tammy and Katie appeared in two different seasons of The Bachelor, with Tammy debuting on Peter Weber’s season and Katie on Matt James’ season.

While the ladies never crossed paths on The Bachelor, they still became close friends.

Their recent face wash video put their playful friendship on display.

Tammy Ly drunkenly washes Katie Thurston’s face

Tammy Ly took to Instagram to share the video of her face washing skills with Katie Thurston as the two had an animated exchange.

Tammy began the video by announcing, “Katie wants to go to bed with makeup on.”

“I said, ‘no, we’re gonna do skincare ok?’ Tammy continued.

The video then shows Tammy aggressively cleansing Katie’s face and asking if the former Bachelorette lead has mascara on. Katie replied, “Of course I do.”

Tammy chastised Katie for planning to sleep with her makeup on and wash it off during her shower in the morning, with Tammy even teasing that she was calling the cops on Katie.

Tammy inserted ‘boos’ into the video when Katie complained about water dripping all over her and admitted she doesn’t like washing her face in general since ‘it’s a messy process.’

Katie took a look at her makeup-free self after Tammy’s facial cleansing and lamented that her eyebrows appeared to disappear. Tammy thought Katie bleached her brows, but Katie explained they’re just naturally light. In the video, Tammy also tended to Katie’s zit that they named ‘Bobby.’

Tammy captioned the post, “Drunk skin care routine w/ @katiethurston,” adding, “Friends don’t let friends sleep w make on.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Tammy and Katie’s skincare video

The Bachelor Season 23 star Katie Morton got a kick out of Tammy’s post and commented with laughter.

The Bachelor Season 23 winner Cassie Randolph commented, “Dying,” with two laughing emojis.

Katie Thurston also left a comment reiterating her statements from the video, “Washing your face at the sink is sooo messy.”

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

While Tammy posted their skincare, Katie posted their night out.

In a photo and video, Tammy and Katie were all smiles as they threw up their hands at a crowded event.

Katie wore a sparkling gold crop top and black form-fitting bottoms while Tammy shined in a pop of pink.

Tammy wore a pink Lacey corset top and denim bottoms and accessorized with a pink purse.

Katie captioned the post with Taylor Swift lyrics, writing, “Idk about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

