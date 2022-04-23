Tami Roman absent for upcoming Basketball Wives season — Here’s what she’s doing instead

Tami Roman is set to host a new show about infidelity. Pic credit: VH1

Season 10 of Basketball Wives is set to premiere on VH1 in just a few weeks. The show took a long break after an unimpressive ratings performance during Season 9, but the network decided to bring the show back.

The new season will feature some familiar faces such as Jennifer Williams and Jackie Christie. However, fans who may have been expecting the return of Tami Roman will unfortunately be disappointed as the reality star has decided to no longer be part of the show.

All is not lost for Tami though. The TV personality has booked a new gig with VH1 hosting a new show about people who are unsure about the status of their relationships.

Tami Roman hosts new show focused on infidelity

VH1 has decided to expand their reality series selections with a show focusing on relationships and infidelity.

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act will feature couples where one person discovers their partner has been cheating on them. Tami will serve as the show’s host but will also work with a private investigator to find evidence of infidelity to report back to the suspicious party.

Once Tami and the private investigator have presented their receipts to the person in the relationship, they will decide if they want to work together with their partner’s secret lover to expose their partner, or if they want to simply confront both people in a surprise ambush.

In the end, the couples will choose if they want to work through the infidelity and stay together or end the relationship and go their separate ways. As the host, Tami will also be there to support and empower the couples. The former basketball wife hopes to help them face the reality of their relationship.

The show, which was produced by the same people behind Love & Hip Hop: Miami, hopes to help people who feel unsure about their relationships find the truths they need to decide what’s best for them.

Why Tami feels like this new show is ‘important’ to her

Unfaithful explores and uncomfortable side of relationships that many people hope they never have to face. For Tami, hosting the show wasn’t just about booking another job. It was an extension of a personal experience.

According to Deadline, when asked about be part of the show, she said, “Unfaithful was important to me because I’ve been that person – confused, unsure, and seeking answers in a relationship.” She goes on to say, “I needed help figuring out if I should go forward or move on. Unfaithful provided a way for me to assist others in that predicament.”

Tami endorsed the show by adding, “The show is the perfect blend of a talk show meets reality TV. Real people, real situations and me helping them navigate through those moments while always keeping it real.”

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act will begin its six-part series following the season premiere of Basketball Wives.

Basketball Wives premieres Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8/7c on VH1.