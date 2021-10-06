Syngin Colchester focusing on ‘self-love’ following split from Tania Maduro

Newly single Syngin Colchester is focusing on self-love. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Syngin Colchester is focusing on self-love following his breakup from wife Tania Maduro and he recently admitted that he’s not doing great right now. It seems the demise of his four-year relationship is taking a toll on the South African native, but he’s trying to make the best of it.

Syngin recently opened up to his followers on social media during a Q&A session, and many people were interested in his personal life following news about his split from Tania.

Syngin Colchester not feeling his best

All is not lost for Syngin, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has some exciting plans for the future as he embarks on life as a newly single man. News just broke that Syngin is a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 and we’ll get to see him try to find love again on the Discovery+ show.

However, despite the exciting new venture, Syngin recently admitted that he’s not exactly feeling his best right now. He didn’t expound on why he wasn’t feeling like his usual happy self, but we’re going to assume that Syngin’s breakup with Tania has something to do with that.

After he opened up his Instagram page for questions yesterday, one person asked, “Are you truly happy?”

“I could be better at this moment, ” responded Syngin.

Syngin Colchester says he’s focused on ‘self love’

During his Q&A with followers on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was also asked about his dating life.

There have been photos floating around on social media of Syngin and a mystery woman looking quite cozy together. The images had tongues wagging because, at the time, Tania and Syngin had not yet announced their breakup–although rumors were swirling that the couple had split.

The exes, who are both participating in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, were apparently waiting to share news of their split, and now everything is out in the open. However, although Syngin is now a single man again, he has not confirmed that he’s dating the brunette beauty who has been posting him quite a bit on her Instagram page.

Syngin is either trying to keep things under wraps and not give away anything until the show airs, or maybe they’re just friends. Either way, the TLC cast member told his followers that he is focused on himself at the moment.

“Who’s your new honey or you single?” questioned one Instagram user.

“At this time In life I am focusing on self-love,” Syngin responded.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.