Syngin Colchester debuts short new haircut: ‘It was time for a change’

90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester is sporting a new look to go along with some life changes he’s made in recent months.

Syngin has become known for his signature long hair, which got increasingly longer since he first debuted in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

Over the years, Syngin has grown his red locks so long they nearly reached his waist. But now, Syngin looks like a new man after chopping it all off — and for a good cause.

Syngin announced on Instagram that he was going for the big chop and documented the process on his YouTube channel in a video titled, “I CUT MY HAIR!!”

The South African native told his fans that he did “the unthinkable,” admitting that he felt “nervous, scared, and excited all at the same time.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Syngin showed off the final results, posing for a photo as he sipped a glass of wine, looking dapper and carefree in the shot.

Syngin Colchester is living his ‘best life’ as he shows off his short new ‘do

“Living my best life, grateful I keep moving forward,” Syngin wrote in the caption.

In his YouTube video, Syngin was quite pleased with his new look after chopping off his hair, telling his girlfriend, Shayna (who captured the video), “I feel great. I should have done this a little longer ago.”

Nearly 7,000 of Syngin’s 277,000 Instagram followers tapped the like icon, and in the comments section, many of them gushed over his new look.

90 Day Fiance fans are loving Syngin’s new look

“Hair looks so much better now!!” one of Syngin’s fans wrote. “Handsome guy!”

Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment: “So much better with the haircut!”

Most of Syngin’s Instagram followers love his new look. Pic credit: @syngin_colchester/Instagram

Others voiced that Syngin’s hair looks “1000 times better” shorter. It remains to be seen how Syngin’s ex-wife, Tania Maduro, feels about his haircut.

In the comments, Syngin also confirmed that he made good use of all that hair he no longer has. When another commenter wrote they hoped he donated his “beautiful” hair, Syngin replied, “I did [donate it] to locks of love.”

Syngin revealed that he donated his hair to patients in need. Pic credit: @syngin_colchester/Instagram

Locks of Love is a non-profit organization that provides custom-made hair prosthetics to children “who have suffered hair loss as a result of medical conditions, such as alopecia, burn trauma, and cancer treatment.”

Syngin is making big moves in his personal life

In addition to changing his look, Syngin has made some major changes in his personal life. Earlier this year, Syngin announced on Instagram that he was planning to move out of the U.S.

Syngin and Shayna are planning to relocate to Thailand later this month. Ahead of their big move, Syngin began making healthier lifestyle choices and has already dropped some unwanted weight, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Syngin told his followers that he dropped weight by drinking less, eating healthier foods, and working out more.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.