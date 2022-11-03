Sydney Warner wows in leggy black gown for Madison Prewett’s wedding

Bachelor Nation star Sydney Warner appeared on The Bachelor Season 24. Pic credit: @sydneywarner/Instagram

Sydney Warner showed off her toned legs in a form-fitting black dress over the weekend.

Sydney wore the dress while attending the gorgeous wedding of her The Bachelor Season 24 costar Madison Prewett.

Madison Prewett married Grant Troutt in a Texas wedding with several familiar faces from Bachelor Nation in attendance.

Like Madison, Sydney is also a newlywed.

Earlier this year, Sydney married her NFL husband, Fred Warner, wearing two stunning bridal gowns.

Sydney reunited with many Bachelor Nation stars who attended her own big day as they danced the night away at Madison’s wedding.

Sydney Warner is sultry in black gown

Sydney Warner took to Instagram to share several photos from Madison and Grant’s wedding.

The Bachelor Nation beauty was gorgeous in a formfitting black turtleneck dress with a high slit showing off her toned leg and thigh.

Sydney paired the look with silver accessories, including a metallic silver purse, high heels with chunky straps, and large earrings.

She wore her dark tresses slicked back into a sleek ponytail, and her makeup included a rosy smokey eye, lush lashes, and a soft pink lip.

In the second slide, Sydney snapped a selfie with Bachelor Nation wedding guests, including Natasha Parker, Jasmine Nguyen, and Lauren Jones. Sydney puckered her lips and chucked up a peace sign for the photo.

Sydney also shared a video of Madison and Grant walking down the aisle after the ceremony as guests cheered and threw flower petals.

In the final slide, Sydney included a blurry photo of her and The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star Victoria Fuller. Victoria also wore a sizzling black gown at the wedding.

Sydney wrote a sweet caption to go along with the post, expressing, “love is BIG in Texas! So incredibly happy for you Madison. From one Newlywed to another, marriage is the most beautiful union you can make. It’s worth the wait 🖤😉 #itsabouttroutttime.”

Sydney Warner endorses Revision Skincare

Sydney always has stunning skin, and she previously revealed the products she swears by in her skincare routine.

Leading up to her wedding, Sydney wanted glowing skin for her big day, and she shared that Revision Skincare’s Vitamin C serum worked wonders for her. She also shared that her trusted First Aid Beauty moisturizer helped her accomplish her skin goals.

Sydney captioned the post, “My skincare essentials ✨ these are the topical products that changed my skin pre & post wedding. They continue to keep me acne & age spot free! I can’t go anywhere without my @revisionskincare vitamin C serum or my ride of die @firstaidbeauty moisturizer. These products will always be by my side 🫶🏽.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.