Sydney Warner wows in discarded wedding dress, talks body insecurities 

Sydney Warner enjoys life as a newlywed. Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

Sydney Warner recently married the love of her life, NFL player Fred Warner.

Sydney shared photos from her wedding as she stunned in two different wedding dresses.

While both Sydney’s ceremony and reception dresses were gorgeous, there were even more wedding dress options Sydney tried on prior.

Recently, fans wanted to see Sydney in one of the dresses she opted not to wear.

She shared photos of one of the wedding dresses she tried on as she flaunted her figure in the stunning white gown.

Sydney also opened up about unrealistic beauty standards and body insecurities.

Sydney Warner poses for wedding dress selfie

Sydney Warner took to her Instagram stories to allow fans to ask her a question.

One fan asked, “Can you please show dresses u tried on but didn’t pick?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney obliged and shared a showstopper mirror selfie in one of the wedding dresses she tried on.

The strapless dress featured a busty bodice, flowing skirt, and lace embellishments. Sydney covered her face with her phone, but her veil was visible to complete the gorgeous wedding look.

Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

As Sydney’s followers know, Sydney wore a lace long sleeve wedding dress for her ceremony and a more frilly white number for her reception.

Sydney Warner talks natural bodies and body dysmorphia

One of Sydney’s followers asked, “Do you ever feel insecure about not being super curvy like all these other girls? I need advice!”

Sydney replied with a photo of her working out as she joked, “wait so your telling me I’m not ‘thick’???”

Sydney then got more serious as she answered, “Listen, I’ve never understood this. & I’ve always had a smaller stature. But, I was having a conversation with a friend the other day. And he kept on saying that this girl wasn’t thick enough, & then one girl was ‘too skinny’ the next girl ‘didn’t have enough meat on her bones’ etc. etc. And I’m like wait, all these girls are my size??????? And also, Why are we comparing so much? I don’t understand it, it makes women have serious body dysmorphia issues. Myself included. So I’d like to just say STOP DOING THIS it’s unhealthy.”

Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

The Bachelor Nation star added, “& I’ll just say it. These bodies that are the new ‘normal’ these days are almost impossible without surgery. A human beings body doesn’t naturally form like that. There, I said it.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.