Sydney Hightower buys home and talks wedding planning with 49ers fiance Fred Warner

Sydney Hightower gets ready for her upcoming wedding. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 24 star Sydney Hightower is in an eventful season of life as she prepares to marry her future husband and NFL athlete Fred Warner.

Along with her upcoming nuptials, her fiance Fred Warner is currently in the NFL playoffs as a member of the 49ers, and the couple also just announced that they bought a home together.

Now, Sydney gives fans a glimpse into all the excitement and busyness surrounding life and wedding planning.

Sydney Hightower talks balancing wedding season with football season

Sydney Hightower made her The Bachelor debut on Peter Weber’s season and, while it didn’t work out with Peter, she appears to now be as in love as ever with fiance Fred Warner.

Sydney spoke with Us Weekly podcast Here for the Right Reasons and gushed about her love story with Fred Warner and her excitement about starting a life together.

Sydney shared, “Playoffs, wedding, it’s wild over here!”

Sydney and Fred were engaged in May 2021, and they plan to get married this year in California.

Reflecting on how her love story began with Fred, Sydney shared that Fred slid in her DMs, recalling, “He actually sent me an emoji [because] he didn’t think I was gonna respond, and that’s why he got really casual, but it was sweet.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Sydney is busy with wedding planning, Fred is busy with the NFL playoffs, which have kept him from being as involved in prepping for their big day.

Sydney expressed, “Planning a wedding during football season, and now we’re in playoffs, he’s not involved. It’s fine, he trusts me, we both have the same taste.”

Sydney Hightower has found wedding planning more fun than stressful

Wedding planning can be hectic and draining, but, fortunately, Sydney hasn’t been as stressed as she thought she’d be.

Sydney shared, “[Fred] is giving me the reins on that, and it hasn’t been as stressful as I would have thought it would be. It’s been more fun. I’m just excited for it to all just come to an end, and us just be there on that day.”

It seems wedding planning has gone relatively smooth for Sydney as she even revealed that she bought her wedding dress on the first day of shopping around.

On getting the wedding dress so quickly, Sydney explained, “I was just so ready to get the process going. I was like, ‘I don’t want this to drag out, like, I just want to check things off my list.’ I definitely thought I was gonna go a different route than I did, that’s for sure. I would never have thought I would see that [dress] and be like, ‘Oh that’s the one,’ definitely not.”

Sydney also shared what she’s most looking forward to on her wedding day, which she expects to be an emotional day since she and Fred are both criers.

Sydney expressed, “[We’re both] sappy romantics. So we’re just thinking about the moment when I’m walking down and all of that, like, tearjerker stuff. That’s my favorite part. And it’s just being there with our families. I think that’s the moment and the feeling that I’m looking forward to the most.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.