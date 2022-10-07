Sutton Stracke wears a plunging, high-slit dress for WWHL appearance

Sutton Stracke makes a stylish appearance on WWHL. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sutton Stracke is known for her love of couture, and during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she brought her A game.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a black and white high-slit dress that showed off her legs, and she had a bit of fun on the show with her friend, Jennifer Tilly.

The Bride of Chucky actress joined Sutton as a guest, and her infamous doll character Tiffany Valentine was right there with her.

During a funny scene, Sutton reenacted a tense moment that played out this season between her and newbie Diana Jenkins with Tiffany Valentine playing the role of Diana.

“I think you’re a soulless person,” said Sutton to the doll.

“You need a new villain? Here I am,” responded Tiffany– who sat in the chair opposite Sutton, clad in her infamous wedding dress while sporting dark lipstick. While Tiffany stole the spotlight for a moment, it was Jennifer Tilly who sat alongside Sutton for the length of the show and chatted with Andy.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke shows off her legs in a high-slit dress

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had her blonde hair in a sleek side part, and she opted for bright red lips. The hair and makeup paired perfectly with her stylish floor-length dress from the brand Dries Van Noten.

The sleek design featured a plunging halter neckline, a fitted bodice, and a high slit at the front. She added pointy black pumps with crystal embellishments and accessorized the outfit with silver bracelets and a large ring.

During her stint on WWHL, Sutton also shared a few details about the upcoming reunion.

When asked who shed the most tears on reunion day, Sutton named Kyle Richards, but as far as which cast member got caught in the biggest lie, the mom-of-three remained tight-lipped.

As for best-dressed at the event, the 51-year-old also gave that title to Kyle, who wore a shimmery backless dress that hugged her curves. However, Sutton also stunned in her pink reunion dress.

Sutton Stracke stuns in pink reunion outfit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not disappoint with her pink embellished minidress as she decided to have fun with her outfit for the intense reunion. The high-neck dress featured a sheer back that showed off a bit of skin, and she paired the look with pink pumps.

Sutton had her hair in a blunt ponytail and snapped a stylish photo of the ensemble, which was shared on Instagram.

“I went out on a limb and had fun. It was about time for some fun this season! #rhobh💎 reunion,” wrote Sutton in her caption. “Thank you @glambynawel for your always flawless makeup and @robearhair for breaking me out of the hair box!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.