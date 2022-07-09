Sutton Stracke shows off bikini body on vacation

Sutton Stracke is showing off her bikini body during an Italian vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is taking some time away from the drama to enjoy La Dolce Vita in a stunning bikini.

The reality tv star, who has been at the center of drama during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was all smiles in the latest selfie shared on her social media. In her latest post, Sutton offered her 389k followers a behind-the-scenes look at the luxe life.

The bacon-eating vegetarian opted for a fun selfie while she enjoyed southern Italy’s gorgeous weather and scenery.

Sutton Stracke flaunts her svelte figure in Italy wearing a bikini

Sutton Stracke shared bikini photos from the lap of luxury, where she enjoyed an Italian vacation.

Sutton has posted from Sicily this week, with photos featuring her children and assistant, Josh. Before that, Sutton rubbed elbows with other fashionistas at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she took in some shows.

Now, it is onto Italy, and, if the first photos are any indication, she plans on having a good time.

The quirky reality star stayed true to her off-beat nature with bedazzled sunglasses with yellow, green, and white jewels that perfectly matched her bikini.

Sutton wore a black bikini with white flowers and posed on a boat. Behind her were lush greenery, blue water, and Italian cliffs. She pointed toward her sunglasses, revealing bare nails and multiple gold and diamond Cartier bracelets.

Sutton told fans she was all-natural in the caption, writing, “#nofilter Saturday. #italy.”

Sutton geo-tagged the shots of Isola di Ortigia, which is an island and the city center of Syracuse.

Kyle Richards criticized for minimizing Sutton Stracke’s miscarriages

Kyle Richards was the subject of much criticism after her behavior came under fire in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke butted heads at Garcelle’s 55th birthday, and Kyle got involved in the argument. As Sutton explained that she empathized with Diana because she had two miscarriages, Kyle called into question the veracity of Sutton’s claims.

#RHOBH @KyleRichards There’s nothing ok about this entire conversation with @SuttonBStracke. Not only are you questioning if Sutton had any miscarriages “She lost a baby, you did not, maybe years ago, this is recent,” you are grabbing her as well. This is very ugly. pic.twitter.com/Do3xX3X7EW — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) July 4, 2022

A fan tweeted, “#RHOBH @KyleRichards There’s nothing ok about this entire conversation with @SuttonBStracke. Not only are you questioning if Sutton had any miscarriages ‘She lost a baby, you did not, maybe years ago, this is recent,’ you are grabbing her as well. This is very ugly.”

In next week’s episode, Sutton is set to go head-to-head with her castmates again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.