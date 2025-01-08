Sutton Stracke shares how she’ll get even richer if her ex-husband dies

Sutton Stracke won’t be low on money anytime soon after cashing out during her divorce with a reported $300,000 in monthly spousal support, and that’s after taxes.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stands to get even richer if and when her ex-husband passes away.

Sutton is one of the richest cast members in the 90210 and likely on the entire Housewives franchise, with a reported net worth of 50 million dollars.

She scored big during her divorce from Christian Stracke with her six-figure spousal support, plus properties and cash.

The couple had three kids together during their marriage: daughter Porter and sons Philip and James Stracke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Christian has moved on and might be getting married again soon.

However, Sutton has plans in place to ensure that if he dies, their three kids are well taken care of.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke stands to get richer if her ex-husband dies

Sutton was a guest on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live and she dished about her recent vacation in St. Barts to celebrate her son Philip’s 21st birthday.

He wanted his mom and dad to tag along, which means Sutton spent the getaway with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, and his new girlfriend, who has four kids of her own.

“I do believe that they are going to get married, and so I was questioning my ex-husband, and all of a sudden, the topic of, ‘What’s going to happen to the money when he dies?’ came up,” shared the RHOBH star.

Sutton wants to ensure that if her ex-husband remarries and passes away, their kids aren’t left out in the cold.

The savvy businesswoman revealed that she already has life insurance policies in place that could make her even richer upon Christian’s death.

“He has life insurance that he has that I get, and I have a life insurance policy on him that I pay for,” explained the 53-year-old, adding that she’s protecting her children’s inheritance and “what happens when he dies with his money.”

“My children come first, and if you don’t think I’m going to be watching over and making sure my children get their fair share–which is the biggest share,” Sutton exclaimed.

Sutton and Christian are on good terms

Things were rocky between Sutton and her ex after their divorce, but now, years later, things have gotten better.

So good, in fact, that Sutton and Christian are now taking trips together.

The RHOBH star spoke with Bravo’s Daily Dish before the holidays and revealed her plans to spend the holidays as a blended family.

“I do have plans and it’s very strange,” she confessed. “After Christmas, I am taking my children to meet my ex-husband and his girlfriend in St. Barts.”

“It’s going to be interesting,” she added.

Check out Sutton’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.