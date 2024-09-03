Sutton Stracke models outfits from her brand and gets trolled with mean comments: ‘The legs are scary’

Sutton Stracke boldly took on the role of model to showcase the newest pieces from her brand.

However, here’s hoping she doesn’t read the comments on social media because some of them were downright cruel.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked a variety of comfortable loungewear showcasing her legs.

It didn’t take long for the negative remarks to start piling up with people telling the 52-year-old that the outfits were inappropriate for her age.

Some were even more specific, calling her legs “scary” in the post’s comment section.

Meanwhile, it won’t be long before the RHOBH star and her fellow diamond holders are back on our screens again, and Bravo viewers are excited after the network posted a mini teaser.

Sutton was in the midst of the drama as usual, going head-to-head with Dorit Kemsley in the clip.

The date has not been released for Season 14, but we’re already excited to see what the ladies of the 90210 have in store.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke turns model for a day

Sutton took advantage of the Labor Day weekend by showing off the sustainable fashion sold by her brand.

The RHOBH star pulled double duties in front of the cameras, modeling shorts sets, leggings, and crop tops paired with sneakers.

“Happy Labor Day! What are you lounging in on this holiday? Hopefully something from Sutton’s Lounge Collection!” she captioned the post.

“@suttonbrands #sustainablefashion Affordable prices I think we will all love from fall to spring😽💗”

Sutton looked very confident as she rocked different poses in the snaps. However, the negative responses to her photos might start chipping away at her confidence.

Body shamers troll Sutton Stracke on social media

To be fair, there were some positive comments on Sutton’s post, but as usual, the negative ones are always a little louder and aren’t hard to spot.

“Crop tops ain’t it! I don’t think other older woman would feel comfortable wearing crop tops lol,” an Instagram user told the RHOBH star.

“I love Sutton but this is not a good look 😬,” exclaimed someone else.

Another commenter suggested that the mom of two hire someone else to model the shorts adding, “Everything ain’t for everybody.”

Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

A commenter told her, “I like you Sutton but… I would never wear that. Not a good look on most women (thin or heavy legs).”

Someone bluntly noted, “The legs are scary.”

Another Instagram user added, “Someone skipped leg day.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.