Sutton Stracke in white bikini soaks up sun

Sutton Stracke is soaking up the sun rays in a white bikini with seahorse patterns. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is rocking a bikini and full of smiles as she enjoys her summer.

The reality TV star is no stranger to bikini photos or lounging under the sun– she often shares posts featuring both.

Sutton’s season on RHOBH remains drama-filled, but her personal life remains less dramatic.

She shared a selfie by the pool in a white bikini decorated with yellow seahorses.

Sutton rocked red lips and smiled big for the photo, taken at a 5-star hotel in Santa Barbara.

She sported thick, peach-framed sunglasses and massive diamond stud earrings.

Sutton Stracke poses in bikini on vacation in Santa Barbara

Sutton sat on a white towel placed on a beach chair for the poolside shot.

She posed cross-legged and sat up in the photo shared with her 405k Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind Sutton were swimmers escaping the brutal summer heat in the cool pool.

Sutton tagged her bikini designer, Fisch Swim, an Italian, eco-friendly brand. She also tagged the swanky location she posed from, the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

In the caption, Sutton explained that her assistant Josh was teaching her how to take a selfie. The caption read, “@joshfromlouisiana is teaching me how to do #selfies (not well, I know. If at first you don’t succeed…) #poolside.”

Sutton Stracke talks about watching Season 12 of RHOBH, co-stars comments

Sutton Stracke revealed in a recent interview that watching back Season 12 has been surprising for her. She also discussed the status of her friendships, or lack thereof, with Erika Girardi and Diana Jenkins.

Sutton expressed a surprise over the other ladies’ suggesting that she always talked about herself and inserted herself into drama, two assertions she denied.

The reality TV star described her relationship with Erika Jayne and said, “We don’t have a friendship. We’re very cordial– that’s it.”

Sutton continued, “I’m always open to talking to people and getting to know them better. But right now, I’m good with where we are. We can make some funny comments, and we can sit at a dinner table together, and I think that’s a good place for us.”

As for Sutton and Diana, she shared, “We just butt heads. I don’t want her to head butt me, but I don’t think violence is the answer.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.