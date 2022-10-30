Sutton Stracke has strong opinion about Kathy Hilton’s ultimatum to RHOBH producers

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke says it’s not the cast members’ place to tell the producers who to fire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

Sutton Stracke may be accused on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills of being clumsy with her words, but that has never stopped her from sharing her opinion.

She is now speaking out against Kathy Hilton, giving an ultimatum to the RHOBH producers.

Kathy said she wouldn’t return to the show if her co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne were coming back next season.

Sutton said it’s not Kathy’s place to make these kinds of calls. The cast doesn’t decide who gets to stay or leave the show.

She said that she would never do that. She said, “I don’t want anything to do with that; it’s like playing God.”

Sutton pointed out that she and Garcelle Beauvais had some tribulations this season, but they aren’t giving anyone any ultimatums.

She said, “I don’t think any of us have that capability.”

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais called out Sutton Stracke

During the Reunion, Andy Cohen asked Garcelle if he felt like Sutton was insensitive. Garcelle admitted that the Southern Belle could make stuff about her.

However, Sutton accepted the criticism and seems to be working on it.

She told Page Six, “Garcelle and I had a turbulent season, but we came out really strong.”

The same can’t be said for sisters Kathy and Kyle Richards.

Kyle Richards couldn’t stop crying

Kyle wanted to resolve the issues in her relationship with her sister Kathy. Some would say she placed the bar too high.

But, at the end of the taping, Kathy said that she felt like Kyle didn’t defend her at all when Lisa was spewing lies and hateful things about her.

The only time Kyle spoke out to back her sister up was to say that she didn’t hear Kathy use any homophobic language in Aspen.

Erika Jayne accused Kathy of using homophobic slurs after the DJ at the club refused to play her request for a Michael Jackson song.

Kyle Richard’s husband comes to her defense

After the finale, RHOBH viewers slammed Kyle for not having her sister’s back. They even pointed out that Kim Richards had said long ago that Kyle didn’t act like a sister to her. At the time, she told her that Kathy would have her back.

Following the backlash, Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s husband, spoke out. He blamed the fan’s reactions on editing.

He said viewers didn’t have the full story because it wasn’t being shown.

He also pointed out that because Kyle wants peace, she hasn’t spoken out too much and attempted to defend herself.

It will be interesting to see how all these dynamics play out if the same cast returns next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.