Sutton Stracke does ‘not miss’ Lisa Rinna on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has finally kicked off, and Sutton Stracke has given fans some insight into the new season.

Sutton opened up about Season 13 ahead of the premiere, including being brutally honest about Lisa Rinna no longer being on the show.

Lisa exited the show following an explosive Season 12

There’s no question the cast dynamic has changed without Lisa, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing for the ladies.

The premiere featured the fallout of Season 12, with Kyle Richards opening up about her strained friendships.

Now, Sutton has given RHOBH fans something to look forward to regarding Season 13, and yes, it has to do with not having Lisa in the mix.

Sutton Stracke does ‘not miss’ Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Speaking with Deadline to talk all things Season 13 of RHOBH, Sutton addressed Lisa’s absence.

“I do not miss [Rinna] on the show. I wish her well. I personally think that Lisa and I needed a break. I think it would’ve been hard. Who knows, we could’ve maybe resolved the problems in our friendship had she been cast with us this season, but I haven’t spoken to Lisa since the reunion. So, I don’t know,” she expressed.

Sutton also spilled that without Lisa, there was a new side of Erika Jayne that emerged. The Bravo personality teased that RHOBH fans will see Erika in a different light on Season 13.

“It was nice to see that evolution of Erika. I don’t know if it’s because of Lisa but the whole cast was just lighter this year,” Sutton shared with Deadline.

Despite not missing Lisa, Sutton hopes they can get back to being friends one day, but she will leave that up to Lisa.

Sutton Stracke talks RHOBH friendships

The theme for Sutton was friendships during her interview, which started with Lisa not being on the show. However, when it comes to some of her friendships with the Season 13 cast, Sutton had some news.

Erika and Sutton have always had a love-hate relationship, which won’t ever change. Their dynamic does shift a little bit in the upcoming season, as does Sutton’s friendship with Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Sutton and Crystal have certainly had their fair share of drama. It turns out they have gotten very close since Season 12. Not only have they worked out all their issues, but Sutton feels like Crystal has really grown since her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Crystal will need Sutton this season, too, because newbie Annemarie Wiley is coming for her.

Season 13 of RHOBH will be different than the past few seasons. Sutton Stracke calls it lighter as the group embarks on change, with many going through a lot of personal issues.

Never fear, though. There will be plenty of drama coming from the ladies of Beverly Hills, so be sure to watch.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.