Sutton Stracke defends Denise Richards as RHOBH critic claims actress needs ‘facelift…fat injections’

Denise Richards has a face card that never declines, but one internet bully dared to criticize her appearance.

Several people defended Denise, including her friend, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke.

Sutton put the critic in her place after she left a rude comment under Denise’s post, telling the 53-year-old that she needs cosmetic work on her face and body.

The woman took things a step further and went into detail, telling Denise she should spend her money on a facelift and a butt lift.

The rude remark was made after the actress posted a video showing her followers a day in her busy life.

The clip showed her returning from a trip to New York, working out at the gym, going through her skincare routine, then getting ready for another press day.

Denise wanted to give her 1.6 million viewers a peek into her busy life, so she posted a video after returning from a full day of press coverage in New York.

“Spend a busy morning with me! Which videos should I do next??” she captioned the post.

The post racked up thousands of likes and comments, but we spotted a shady remark from a brazen commenter who had a critique for the RHOBH alum.

“Denise is pretty but…She needs a little face lift and a butt lift or fat injections into it,” said the commenter, who claimed the mom-of-three hasn’t been putting her money to good use.

“Just a little mini face lift would buy her like 10 years of youth,” the Instagram user added.

However, Sutton saw the comment and tagged the critic, writing “how dare you.”

Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Is Denise returning to RHOBH next season?

Meanwhile, Denise’s name has been the subject of conversation over the past few weeks as RHOBH fans wonder about a possible return.

The actress made a memorable guest appearance in Season 13, but is she poised for a full-time comeback?

Coincidentally a full-time spot just opened up due to newbie Annemarie Wiley’s recent exit.

A few names have been added, one of which is Eileen Davidson, who spent three seasons on the show.

However, Denise’s pal Sutton has already made it known that she would love to have her back on the show, and we know her best friend Garcelle Beauvais would be on board with that as well.

Meanwhile, the Starship Troopers actress is open to that idea, recently telling PEOPLE, “I always say, ‘Never say never.'”

Who do you want back on the show next season, Denise Richards or Eileen Davidson?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.