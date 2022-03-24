Sutton Stracke and Dorinda Medley have an iconic crossover lunch meetup

Dorinda Medley and Sutton Stracke met for lunch. Pic credit: @SuttonBStracke/Twitter

Everyone loves a Bravo crossover! When housewives team up with ladies from other cities, it can go horribly wrong (see Ramona and Kenya on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), or it can be magic.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bravo universe was given the gift of two iconic Housewives meeting for lunch – Dorinda Medley of New York and Sutton Stracke of Beverly Hills.

Based on the Twitter comments, fans are here for this pairing! We don’t know the details of their lunch date, but we can be rest assured the blonde stunners made it nice.

The internet was buzzing about Sutton Stracke and Dorinda Medley’s meetup

Sutton posted the photo of her posing with Dorinda on Twitter and Instagram.

She wrote the caption, “Casual lunch. Meeting @dorindamedley in person was just what I thought it was gonna be. #realthing #deepthoughts and French fries”

It sounded like the ladies really hit it off, which pleased fans of the Housewives shows.

pic.twitter.com/Te00U8q5d1 — Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon2Please) March 24, 2022 One fan used Yolanda Fosters Dream Team GIF to describe how he felt about this pairing.

Another said she liked this lunch pairing. Pic credit: @suzhaliburton/Twitter

pic.twitter.com/hZZk27eL78 Sign up for our newsletter! March 24, 2022 A third fan quoted Shania Twain and said, “Let’s Go Girls!”

!!!!! ICONS pic.twitter.com/nWBJGQziww — cesar (@trashpopsong) March 24, 2022 Others kept it simple writing, “ICONS.”

What are Sutton Stracke and Dorinda Medley doing during their hiatus?

Sutton recently moved into her newly renovated Bel-Air home, which was showcased in the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The home was a labor of love, as it was the first home she owned after her divorce from her husband, Christian, in 2020. She is also still devoting her time to her West Hollywood fashion boutique, The Sutton Concept.

The ladies of Beverly Hills wrapped filming in February, on what sounds like an explosive season. When they left us at the reunion, Sutton was fresh off of a season-long battle with Erika Girardi, in the midst of a mound of legal trouble for Erika.

Dorinda was fired from The Real Housewives of New York City after six seasons, among rumors she was difficult to work with, and that she had aggressive behavior with the ladies and production. She also battled accusations of having a drinking problem.

She recently starred in and hosted the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed at her estate in the Berkshires, Bluestone Manor. On Wednesday, Andy Cohen announced that Dorinda would be part of the RHONY reboot, which is being called RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and New York City are currently on hiatus on Bravo