Sutton Stracke and daughter in bikinis enjoy Italy

Sutton Stracke is showing off her bikini body during an Italian vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is in a bikini in luxurious Italy after catching the Dolce and Gabbana show in Syracuse, Sicily.

Fans of RHOBH will remember that Sutton took the ladies to Italy to shop at Dolce & Gabbana. She also appeared in the coffee table book Queens: Alta Moda di Dolce & Gabbana.

In between rubbing elbows with other fashionistas, Sutton enjoyed quality time with family and her assistant on a yacht, living La Dolce Vita in Capri.

Sutton Stracke in Italy with family rocks a bikini

Sutton Stracke is loving life with her daughter, son, and assistant Josh, in beautiful Italy. She shared photos with her Instagram followers, which featured her daughter with huge smiles as they sat in bikinis on a boat. Sutton wore an elegant dark blue bikini with white detailing. Sutton’s daughter wore a white floral bikini with dark designs.

Sitting beside the ladies were Sutton’s son and her assistant, Josh. Josh was alleged to be the victim of a homophobic slur by Kathy Hilton, something both have denied.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as the sun shone brightly on the foursome. Behind the crew was the famous Capri landscape, including massive rocks and mountains.

Sutton shared the photo as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 10 aired. She posted the shots for her 393k Instagram followers, and her comments were #TeamSutton.

Sutton Stracke is one of many famous faces who attended 10th anniversary of Alta Moda

Sutton Stracke took her family to Italy, where they soaked up the sun and lounged in swimwear. She attended the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show, which marked the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Italian designer’s Alta Moda collection. The event was in the historic Piazza Duomo in Siracusa, Sicily.

Sutton sat close to the runway with her son and got a fantastic view of the latest fashions, wearing a white-sheer dress. She shared the gothic glam look synonymous with D&G, including dark colors, gold accents, and lace detailing.

She wrote in the caption, “A 10 year celebration. I love these men and the family and culture they have brought into my life. And to share with my children! @dolcegabbana #altamoda#duomo #motherandson.”

Other well-known celebrities at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show included Emma Roberts, Sharon Stone, Kris Jenner, Mariah Carey, and Heidi Klum.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.