Susie Evans reveals what she wants in a boyfriend after split from Clayton Echard

Susie Evans shares what qualities she is looking for in her next boyfriend. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans has left her fans with no further questions after explaining exactly what she’s looking for in her next partner.

Susie was previously seen on Season 26 of The Bachelor, where she and Clayton Echard rekindled their relationship after she left the show on her own merit.

However, after roughly 10 months together, the couple decided to call it quits in what they referenced as a “painful decision.”

Now that a few months have passed, Susie has been very open about her single status and recently let her followers know exactly what qualities she is looking for in her next romantic partner.

During an Instagram Story Q&A session, Susie was simply asked what she “want[s] in a boyfriend.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared her response along with a blurry photo that someone had taken of her, first writing, “Just someone who can keep me in focus on a photo.”

Susie Evans reveals what she is looking for in her next relationship

All jokes aside, Susie decided to get real with her followers, telling them that she is looking for “someone who is loyal, kind, funny, creative, has a strong moral compass and is a good leader.”

“Low key I’m tired of doing everything for myself these days,” she continued. “I want someone who has it together, will offer to get the car when it’s raining, is a gentleman.”

Susie said that she wants her future partner to know that she is vastly independent, yet she still wants someone who is willing to care for her despite that.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

As a footnote, Susie also noted that she will, in fact, go get the car herself when it’s raining — she was just tired at the moment she answered the question.

Details on Susie and Clayton Echard’s split after The Bachelor

For the better half of 2022, Susie and Clayton seemed stronger than ever as they often shared entertaining and endearing content of each other on social media.

However, the two ultimately decided to call it quits, each sharing a detailed Instagram post to inform Bachelor Nation of their decision to part ways.

“But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain,” the couple revealed in the joint post.

They continued, “We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple.”

Both Susie and Clayton said that they were going to continue to work on themselves individually in hopes of becoming the best versions of themselves.

While it’s never easy to see a Bachelor breakup post, Susie and Clayton still seem to be supporting each other from the sidelines as friends, as she previously noted on her personal blog.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.