Susie Evans praises Kira Mengistu for shooting her shot with Clayton Echard at wild Women Tell All 

Susie Evans calls Kira Mengistu a ‘GOAT.’ Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard reunited with all the women he dumped at the dramatic Women Tell All.

While many of the women used their time on the episode to confront Clayton for ways in which he let them down, former contestant Kira Mengistu was singing a different tune.

Clearly still fond of Clayton, Kira put herself out there in a bold way and surprisingly received praise from current The Bachelor Season 26 finalist Susie Evans.

Susie Evans reacts to Kira Mengistu’s flirtatious exchange with Clayton Echard

At the Women Tell All, Kira had a chance to share what was on her mind with Clayton and it appears she’s not quite over him.

Kira made sure to let Clayton know that she’s still single and that if he by chance is also single, then she’d be open to continuing to explore their relationship.

Clayton, of course, wasn’t able to reveal if he’d be interested in taking Kira up on her offer since his season of The Bachelor isn’t over yet.

Clayton still has three women to choose from and potentially propose to, with his finalists being Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans.

Interestingly, despite Susie still being in the running for Clayton’s heart, she seemed to approve of Kira shooting her shot with Clayton.

Susie reacted to a tweet from costar Marlena Wesh where she appeared to praise Kira for her boldly flirtatious exchange with Clayton.

Marlena’s tweet read in all caps, “NOT KIRA SHOOTING HER SHOT.”

Susie reacted to the tweet, writing “Kira is the GOAT”

Pic credit: @ThenSusieSaid/Twitter

Clayton Echard falls in love with Susie, Rachel, and Gabby

While Susie could just be showing some respect to Kira as a friend, her response does appear potentially telling to Susie’s own relationship status with Clayton.

Susie’s encouraging tweet towards Kira could indicate that she’s not engaged to Clayton since she’d possibly be less enthusiastic about a woman shooting their shot with her man.

However, the official results of Clayton’s season won’t be confirmed until the finale airs next week.

As of now, what is clear is that Clayton fell in love with Susie, but he also fell in love with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as well.

Fans will have to wait and see who ends up with Clayton and if perhaps Kira will have a chance with Clayton if he ends up single at the end of the season.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.