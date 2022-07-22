Susie Evans poses in revealing one-piece thong swimsuit

Susie Evans poses in thong swimsuit. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans won over Bachelor Nation’s hearts during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While she gave him a fantasy suite ultimatum and end game ultimatum, Clayton disagreed with her and sent her packing.

However, realizing his mistake, Clayton fought for her and finally ended up winning her over; the two are still together today.

Now the two are winning over the fans again, but this time as a couple, taking to TikTok and Instagram.

Their funny videos and real, raw selves have taken social media by storm, and fans now can’t seem to get enough of the twosome.

Susie recently posted a swimsuit photo, and fans are going wild over it.

Susie Evans poses in red and white body-baring one piece

Recently, Susie posted four photos of herself in a red and white, low-cut back swimsuit. She could be seen with her head thrown back and her hair wavy and down as she showed off her toned, tanned legs in a thong one-piece.

Susie also posed for a few close-ups in her big, tortoise-shelled sunglasses. As viewers scrolled through to see the last three photos, Clayton Echard was maximized in her sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the photos by saying, “I’ll Venmo someone $5 if you can tell me what Clayton is doing in the background… PS- we don’t even know…”

Bachelor Nation reacts and makes their own guesses

Sarah Hamrick, also from Clayton’s season like Susie, was the first to comment on Susie’s swimsuit post. She exclaimed, “Hot mama [fire flame emoji].”

The next three spent their comments guessing what Clayton was doing in the background of Susie’s photos. They speculated, “Jump roping!” “Vecna move,” and “Skip rope/jumping jacks.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Tammy Ly also took to Susie’s comments section to guess at what Clayton was doing in Susie’s sunglasses reflection. While Tammy has removed herself from the Bachelor franchise, she still remains friends with quite a few alums, including Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

Tammy claimed of Clayton, “He’s trying to give you a tan in the shape of him.”

While another fan asked Susie where she bought her one-piece, others guessed that Clayton was “Ready to be the Rose to your Jack,” as well as “Dancing.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard’s lives since The Bachelor

Since The Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose, Susie and Clayton have moved in together in Virginia Beach.

The two seem happier than ever together and love acting silly and goofy together on and off social media.

Who knows… maybe Clayton and Susie will be the next Bachelor Nation couple to get engaged.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.