Susie Evans poses from stunning ‘bucket list’ location

Susie Evans appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with her current boyfriend, Clayton Echard. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans has been living her best life this summer.

No longer single after finding love with Clayton Echard on The Bachelor Season 16, Susie’s summer has been filled with lots of love and playful moments with Clayton.

Along with her bonding time with Clayton, Susie has also been traveling.

Recently, Susie shared captivating photos from Utah.

Susie struck a pose while in the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The Bachelor star revealed the significance of the location, suggesting the visit was on her bucket list.

Susie Evans checks off an item from bucket list in Utah

Susie Evans took to Instagram to turn heads with several shots in Utah.

In the opening shot, Susie smiled at the camera with her hair curled and swept to one side as it cascaded past her shoulder.

Susie wore a thick-strapped dark crop top, giving a view of her toned torso, and a pair of light pants.

The Bachelor Season 26 star smiled, with the sun and the large salt flats behind her.

The Bonneville Salt Flats are a densely packed salt pan and are notably large.

Other photos in Susie’s post saw her standing further away, running, and facing away from the camera to show off the back of her outfit as she turned and smiled.

Susie captioned the post, “Bucket List item,” with a check mark emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Susie Evans’ bucket list post

Susie’s friends and fans loved seeing her enjoy Utah and took to the comments to respond to the post.

Clayton Echard was inspired, writing, “The sun coming right over the shoulder!! Taking notes.”

The Bachelor Season 24 star Kelley Flanagan commented, “beauty,” with a red heart emoji.

Clayton’s mom Kelly commented, “Looks awesome!”

Susie replied, “too cool.”

Susie’s friend and The Bachelor Season 26 costar Marlena Wesh commented, “Omg,” with several heart-eyed emojis and added, “So nice I had to comment twice.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell commented, “Obsessed!”

Other comments included, “Living the dream,” “So beaut,” and “Welcome to Utah! #beUTAHful.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Not too long ago, Susie and Clayton’s travels brought them to Washington D.C.

During their visit, the pair enjoyed scootering with stoic expressions in front of significant landmarks.

Time will tell where Susie and Clayton’s travels will take them next as their relationship continues to thrive.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.