Susie Evans looks unbothered in tight sheer dress after Clayton Echard split

Susie Evans stunned in a skintight dress for an outdoor occasion. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans is clearly not letting a breakup stop her from putting her best fashion foot forward.

The Bachelor alum was first seen on Clayton Echard’s season, where she ultimately won over his heart after a messy situation with former contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Although Susie and Clayton seemed to be going strong after the season aired, the two recently called it quits with nothing but mutual respect for one another.

Now, Susie is showing off her solo moments with more fashion and style content for her social media followers rather than quirky TikTok videos alongside her former leading man.

In her most recent Instagram share, Susie showed off her latest outfit while posing in front of a scenic outdoor setting.

With the rolling ocean behind her, she peered off to the side as her curve-hugging dress did all the talking.

The Bachelor alum Susie Evans rocks a sheer, skintight dress with ocean view

The dress, which fell right above Susie’s knees, featured a light blue, sheer design. While the fabric on the bottom of the dress appeared to have horizontal stripes, the top had a more corset-like feel with a few stripes designed vertically.

To accessorize, she paired the tight dress with a pair of strappy heels and opted to go without any noticeable jewelry. Susie also finished off the look with her naturally wavy hair in a high ponytail, which she referred to in the caption as “messy.”

“Messy hair but a fire fit is my go to. 😅,” Susie wrote.

Although she may have just gone through a very public breakup, Susie seemed confident as ever as she posed elegantly to show off her stunning ensemble.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard call it quits after months of dating

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Susie and Clayton decided to end their relationship after appearing to be going strong post-show.

The former couple took to Instagram with a joint post that explained their reasoning behind the split.

“With incredibly heavy hearts,” the two wrote, “We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple.”

Although there had been moments of joy in their relationship, they said there were also hidden moments of pain.

They ended their post by ensuring fans that they would continue to work on themselves as individuals and thanking Bachelor Nation for all of their support.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.