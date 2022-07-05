Susie Evans looks amazing in black thong bikini

Susie Evans stuns in a black bikini. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans had to overcome many emotions and controversy before finally accepting Clayton back into her life between the season finale of The Bachelor and when the show aired.

As they came out onto the live set during After the Final Rose, though, Susie and Clayton looked extremely happy and very much in love, having gotten past some of those issues they had faced.

Susie and Clayton live together in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and they keep fans entertained and laughing at the silly and goofy personalities they both show off on social media.

However, Susie is taking a break from that and showing off her long, toned legs and flat stomach in her black thong bikini.

Susie Evans shows off her beach-ready look

Susie Evans stunned her fans as she posed in a black, string, thong bikini and posted it to her Instagram page.

She took the picture in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, and captioned it by saying, “The side eye has been out to play lately..”

Bachelor Nation alums react to Susie’s gorgeous photo

The first person to comment on Susie’s bikini picture was Kendall Long, who, before Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt last season on Bachelor in Paradise, went on the show to find closure, in her words. Kendall wrote, “Beauty (heart-faced emoji).”

Susie’s boyfriend, Clayton, was the next person to post a comment on Susie’s bikini picture, as he put three sweating face emojis to show how hot he thought Susie was and is.

Victoria Fuller, who will be making an appearance on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and allegedly makes a connection according to Reality Steve, gave Susie some positive affirmation as well.

Hunter Haag finished up with the first round of comments as she responded with, “OKAY WOWOWW (fire flame emoji).”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Sierra Jackson and former Olympian Marlena Weshd what they saw as they posted, “Yes honey,” and “Whewwwwww,” respectively.

Genevieve Parisi, who had a conflict with The Bachelor villain, Shanae Ankney, last season and who will also join Victoria and others in Mexico for BIP, declared, “Susie you kill me (sweating face emoji).”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

While fans love to see Susie and Clayton bantering back and forth and creating funny videos together, and can’t wait for their next one to be posted, Bachelor Nation also couldn’t over how stunning Susie looked in her bikini either.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.