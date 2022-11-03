Susie struts her stuff around a boat while partying with friends. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

It seemed The Bachelor winner Susie Evans was truly living her best life while partying on a boat with her friends.

The 29-year-old looked sensational in a tiny bikini and even attempted to twerk while dancing with her pals.

Susie, who was crowned Miss Virginia USA 2020, shot to fame during season 26 of the hit ABC show.

Although she rejected the proposal from bachelor Clayton Echard, the pair got back together after the show had ended.

However, in September Susie announced her split from Clayton.

Since then, it seems the brunette beauty has bounced back well from the breakup.

Susie Evans brings the good vibes in tiny swimwear

Susie could be seen dancing on a boat along with her friends in front of a gorgeous blue sky in the background.

It’s unclear when the footage was shot, and where it was filmed, but the vibes were clearly good as the group of friends could be heard cheering and laughing.

Susie was having the time of her life during a boat party. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie even danced around the deck of the boat along to Beyonce’s infectious hit single, Cuff It.

The video was captioned, “When the drinks start tasting like things are about to get weird. Happy bachelorette.”

Susie Evans enjoys magical moments as a wedding videographer

The American television personality also has a side hustle as a successful wedding videographer.

Susie loves to appreciate the moments of this passion.

Recently, she posted a video of Monarch butterflies enjoying a beautiful wedding bouquet.

Susie explained in her caption that when the happy couple was officially announced as husband and wife, there was a surprise butterfly release, which had the attendees lighting up with joy.

The video is wonderfully shot, and it’s clear that Susie is a very talented videographer, and her passions have paid off.

Susie Evans splits with Clayton Echard

Susie rejected the proposal from Season 26 bachelor Clayton Echard. However, the pair got back together after the show ended.

In an emotional Instagram post in September, both Susie and Clayton announced their breakup.

In a joint post, the couple wrote, “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

While they did not reveal the reason for their split, they went on to say that “external forces” took a toll on their relationship.

The former couple also said they are “focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves” going forward.

Meanwhile, Susie’s ex Clayton recently opened up about his dating life – revealing he’s not quite ready to find love again.

Speaking to E! News at the start of October, the bachelor said, “I’m not looking to date right now. I’m not mentally healed.”

The 29-year-old added, “I can’t even fathom seeing anybody in that light right now. And so, I think I’m really just taking this time to focus on myself. … If I’m not healed, then I can’t allow anybody else to be a part of my life.”