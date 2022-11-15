Susie Evans is a vision in orange and yellow floral dress with a personal significance. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans brightened up fans’ Monday with a chic and colorful dress.

The Bachelor Nation star is no stranger to wowing in fashionable ensembles, but her recent dress had a particularly special story behind it.

Susie revealed how she inspired the dress after her stint on The Bachelor Season 26.

It’s clear Susie made quite the impression on both audiences and lead Clayton Echard during The Bachelor.

After making it into Clayton’s final three and engaging in an explosive fight during fantasy suites, Clayton and Susie broke up before the finale.

However, the couple shocked fans by later rekindling and announcing their relationship on After the Final Rose.

Clayton and Susie eventually split up officially, but Susie remains in sunny spirits, as was evident with her latest floral minidress.

Susie Evans models special ‘Suzie’ dress

Susie shared a series of stunning photos with her 407k Instagram followers.

She opened with a shot of her sitting and subtly arching her back while turning to the side.

Susie’s dress included a high neck, long sleeves, and cutouts in the midsection. The soft-colored dress was covered in a floral print with splashes of fall colors such as orange, yellow, and green. Susie’s skin was golden and glowing as she crossed her legs for the pic.

Susie sat on a white bed in the following photos and smiled while throwing a hand up or tussling her voluminous hair.

She also included a video, modeling the garment from different angles and showing off the flowy movement of the dress.

In her caption, Susie explained how she came across the dress as she shared she was shopping at her friend’s boutique, Sisterly Chic Boutique, and fell in love with the material.

She stated, “I didn’t even try it on because when I pulled out the very last one off the rack, I noticed they named the dress The Suzie. 🥰 I was like, okay I am buying this no matter what. (Que the song, “You’re So Vain.” 💀) But it’s actually so sweet because Natalie said they were selling these while the show was on earlier this year and it really is the most Susie vibe, so I was honored that they picked something that I would have 100% picked out myself too.”

The dress was clearly perfect for Susie, and her followers agreed, leaving nearly 7k likes on the post.

Several Bachelor Nation stars also left comments under the post, singing Susie’s praises.

Susie’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars Hunter Haag, Cassidy Timbrooks, and Mara Agrait shared their reactions.

Hunter wrote, “Baaabe,” and Cassidy commented, “Unreal,” with a fire and heart-eyed emoji.

Mara Agrait, who joins the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 this week, exclaimed, “It’s stunning! Just like you.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans works up a sweat on exercise bike

Before Susie and Clayton split, they often engaged fans with playful videos and promotions.

Susie and Clayton partnered with Freebeat to promote the brand’s exercise bike.

In the video, Susie whipped her hair back and forth while getting in a workout on the bike.

She explained how the equipment helped her accomplish her fitness goals when Clayton walked in on her and tried to crush Susie’s score on the bike.

The video and others that include Clayton are still up on Susie’s Instagram, indicating that the couple’s breakup was amicable.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.