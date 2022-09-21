Susie Evans details the best thing about Clayton Echard

Susie Evans and Clayton appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard appear to be still going strong after breakup rumors.

When asked about Clayton, Susie had several positive things to say about her Bachelor Nation boyfriend.

Clayton and Susie found love after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26.

During their season, both of them walked away from each other at one point or another, but they managed to rekindle away from the cameras.

After their arguments, viewers initially thought there was no way the two would last.

However, Susie and Clayton have been proving doubters wrong as they continue to work on their relationship.

Susie Evans loves Clayton Echard’s heart

Susie Evans took to her Instagram Stories and allowed fans to ask her questions.

One fan wanted to know, “What’s the best thing about Clayton.”

Susie replied by sharing a TikTok of fun moments between her and Clayton and included text to answer the question.

She wrote, “His heart. Hands down. He is such a genuine and kind person with so much good inside of him. I wish the world got to know him the way I know him.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie’s TikTok video, referenced in the recent Instagram Story, was initially shared in early September with text over the video that read, “They said put this sound over a happy memory.”

Susie put the sound over a video of her and Clayton on the couch sharing a good laugh.

She captioned the video, “It’s like ugly crying but more fun! 😂😭 @Clayton Echard laughing until I cry with you!”

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard had ups and downs on The Bachelor

Clayton and Susie’s journey on The Bachelor wasn’t always smooth sailing.

While Susie was one of the first to confirm she was in love with Clayton, he caused a stir when declaring his love for all the women in his final three.

After professing his love to current co-leads of The Bachelorette Season 19, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, during fantasy suites, Clayton then told Susie he also loved her during their fantasy suite date.

Susie revealed to Clayton that she wouldn’t feel comfortable moving forward with him if he’d already been intimate and used the “L-word” with Gabby and Rachel.

Clayton became upset with Susie after she shared her thoughts, and he dismissively sent her home.

However, after breaking Gabby and Rachel’s hearts during a rose ceremony and convincing them to stick around and meet his family, Clayton realized he loved Susie most of all.

Clayton dumped Gabby and Rachel simultaneously and went after Susie.

While Susie turned down his rose during the show, the couple revealed they were dating during After the Final Rose.

After all the drama, Susie and Clayton still appear to have lots of love for one another.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.