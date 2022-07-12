Susie Evans and Clayton Echard have already created a ‘Clayton Sucks’ TikTok video

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans poked fun at one Season 19 Bachelorette contestant’s limo entrance. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere was full of sisterhood, out-of-the-box limo entrances, and a small children’s choir singing about how much Clayton sucks.

After a song was performed during one contestant’s entrance that targeted former Bachelor Clayton Echard, he and his girlfriend Susie Evans were immediately challenged by a fan to create a video using the song.

The challenge was formally accepted.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard create ‘Clayton Sucks’ TikTok video

The two leading ladies of this season of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were memorably dumped and left heartbroken at the same time by Clayton on the last season of The Bachelor. When it came to last night’s premiere, many contestants used their first impression “moment” to remind the duo of their shared experience.

For one entrance, in particular, contestant Alec chose to have a four-person youth choir sing a catchy tune with the repetitive lyrics “Clayton sucks” before he stepped out of the limo.

A Twitter user immediately expressed her thoughts on the platform – “I want @ThenSusieSaid and @ClaytonEchard to do a Tik Tok to this ‘Clayton Sucks’ song. Iconic.”

“On it,” Susie promptly replied.

Pic credit: @elizanhurd/ThenSusieSaid/Twitter

In less than a day, Susie uploaded the video onto her TikTok account that showed her and Clayton hanging out in a luxury hotel room.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The couple wore white robes, towels on their head, and sunglasses as they grooved along to the tune that knocked the former Bachelor.

The video ended with Susie and Clayton clinking their half-full champagne glasses and taking a sip, seemingly conveying that they were unbothered by the ordeal.

“Ask and you shall receive… 💀 Who wants me to break into @Clayton.echard’s phone and update his ringtone?” Susie wrote in the caption of the TikTok.

Susie and Clayton discussed the song on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast

On Tuesday, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe uploaded the latest episode of her Off The Vine podcast with Clayton and Susie as guests.

On the episode, Clayton said that he watched Monday night’s premiere and expected to be targeted on the first night in a “what not to do” way.

“I get it, there’s a connection to my story with these two women, but I imagine that as the weeks roll on, my name will no longer be said, and the story will truly become about these two women,” he explained.

After bringing up the youth choir’s Clayton Sucks song, the former Bachelor said that while watching the episode, he looked over at Susie and saw her “bopping along” to it. He also joked that Susie said the diss song would become her new ringtone.

“She goes, ‘Whenever we have any adversity down the line, I’m just gonna turn this song when you’re saying some BS. I’m just gonna turn on Clayton Sucks,'” Clayton said.

It looks as if the diss track didn’t just have an impression on current Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel but could also come in handy for Susie and Clayton down the line.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.