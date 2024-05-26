Susan Lucci addresses The Golden Bachelorette rumor amid celebration for her historic Daytime Emmy win

All My Children alum Susan Lucci has opened up about The Golden Bachelorette as she’s reminded of her Daytime Emmy win that made history.

Thanks to a rumor and a celebration, the soap legend has been the talk of the town over the past few weeks.

Once The Golden Bachelorette was green-lit, Susan’s name was thrown into the mix as the lead to kick off the new Bachelor Nation show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Golden Bachelorette has been announced, and it was not Susan.

Instead, The Golden Bachelor alum Joan Vassos will headline to show in the hopes of finding her second chance at love.

Now Susan has set the record straight on The Golden Bachelorette rumor, just in time to remember her 1999 Daytime Emmy win.

Susan Lucci addresses The Golden Bachelorette rumors

Speaking with People magazine, Susan got candid about her love of The Golden Bachelor, revealing her people were contacted about The Golden Bachelorette.

“I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn’t for me. I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me,” the actress expressed.

Susan admitted that her assistant got her hooked on The Bachelor franchise years ago. She referred to all The Bachelor shows as her guilty pleasure because she gets so involved in each season.

That being said, Susan wants to keep the hit ABC franchise as her guilty pleasure, not be part of it.

“I didn’t pursue [it] when they called my publicist to see if I would be interested. It wasn’t for me, but I do love watching. I’m a fan. I love watching,” she shared with the outlet.

Susan was married to her late husband, Helmut Huber, for 52 years before his death in 2022. The Devious Maids star mentioned last year that she doesn’t see herself dating again after losing her husband calling him the love of her life.

One thing Susan is ready for is celebrating a win she never thought would happen.

All My Children alum Susan Lucci remembers historic Daytime Emmy win

Back in 1999, Susan was once again nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. It was her 19th nomination, but Susan never took home the award until that year.

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore will always be remembered for screaming, “The streak is over” to announce Susan as the winner.

It’s hard to believe the history-making moment happened 25 years ago, but it has been that long.

This week, Susan used Instagram to remember her Daytime Emmy win.

“25 years ago today!!! They tell me I made television history that day!!! Well—that history was made with Erica Kane and the visionary Agnes Nixon, who created All My Children—and gave the fabulously flawed Erica to me!!! I am forever grateful to her—and the legions of loving, passionate fans who got her and have been there for me from day 1!!! Thank you with all my heart!! ❤️❤️❤️💞💞💞💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽,” Susan captioned her IG post.

In 2023, Shemar presented Susan with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards are coming up in less than two weeks on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c on CBS. Be sure to tune in to find out the gold at the awards show.

Susan Lucci may not be The Golden Bachelorette but Joan Vassos will certainly be entertaining to watch.

Are you excited for The Golden Bachelorette?

The Golden Bachelorette premieres this fall on ABC.