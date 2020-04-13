Survivor: Winners at War TV schedule includes two-hour penultimate episode

The Survivor: Winners at War TV schedule has been updated a bit, and it now includes a nice two-hour penultimate episode that will give CBS viewers some additional excitement.

On Monday, CBS rolled out a lot of information on how the rest of Survivor Season 40 is going to progress. That included the revelation that the Reunion Show will be done virtually.

Not being able to have the Survivor: Winners at War cast in a central location for finale night will be much less dramatic, especially since this is basically an All-Stars version of the reality competition show.

Still, at least CBS and show producers found a way to make it happen. As you will also see from the new schedule below, May 6 is going to be a two-hour episode.

Hopefully, it means no more important moments get cut (like the pizza Reward Challenge that was cut from an episode).

Updated Survivor Winners at War TV schedule

Wednesday, April 15: Episode 10 at 8/7c

Wednesday, April 22: Episode 11 at 8/7c

Wednesday, April 29: Episode 12 at 8/7c

Wednesday, May 6: Episode 13 at 8/7c (two-hour installment)

Wednesday, May 13: Season finale at 8/7c (two-hour installment)

Wednesday, May 13: Reunion Show at 10/9c (winner revealed)

This week's Tribal Council was 😬😂🔥. Did you think Adam was going to find a Hidden Immunity Idol? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/EXh8anH40M — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 11, 2020

Survivor spoilers: Season 40 winner still a mystery

We still don’t know the Survivor Season 40 winner, and there may not be many people who know the results.

It’s a safe bet that host Jeff Probst and a few other people have already counted the votes, but the Winners at War cast members have not been told that information.

When Jeff reads off the votes during the Reunion Show, some of it may be a huge surprise. At the same time, we don’t know how the season comes to an end, so maybe a clear winner emerges in the final few episodes of spring 2020.

This is also about the time when we would start seeing information about Survivor 41 and what the season is going to look like.

Unfortunately, production for Survivor 41 had to be halted, and we are getting a tad worried it won’t be finished in time to air during the fall 2020 TV schedule.

At least there is a lot left to unravel with the current season, and after Adam Klein was voted off of Survivor last week, the dynamics of the merged tribe may change a bit.

Make sure to tune in each Wednesday night for new episodes of Survivor: Winners at War, leading to the three-hour conclusion in mid-May.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.