Survivor Season 41: Who is rancher Brad Reese?

Survivor Season 41 is set to kick off on CBS, and fans are ready to lean into all the struggles, strategies, and drama that a Survivor season brings.

After a prolonged and worrisome hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, longtime fans were beginning to wonder if they’d ever see another season of the hit CBS reality competition.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over and with a brand new season come some brand new faces to the game. Among those faces is rancher Brad Reese who likens his gameplay to that of Survivor all star Boston Rob.

Brad Reese plans to channel Boston Rob in upcoming Season 41 of Survivor

Brad is a cattle rancher from Wyoming and will be the first Survivor castaway hailing from the state. In his profile description on CBS’ website, Brad says that he can see himself playing like one of Survivor’s most memorable castmembers — Boston Rob.

“We don’t have the same personality, but his thoughtful, strategic play is how I see myself playing,” he shared.

Although he sees himself playing with similar strategies to Boston Rob, Brad describes himself as more practical and patient. Being patient certainly comes in handy for the family man as he is also a private pilot who says that he “loves flying.” But being patient and practical doesn’t mean Brad is boring.

In fact, he also shared that he’s been bitten by a rattlesnake and had a propane tank blow up in his face.

Why does Brad think he has what it takes to win Survivor?

According to Brad during an interview with Parade, he believes his life in Wyoming and being a cattle rancher has prepared him for his battle to be Season 41’s sole survivor.

“Because as a cattle rancher in Wyoming, it is a tough life. You’ve got the elements; you’ve got a lot of stuff that’s hammering you and making you mentally tough,” he said. “When you’re out in 10 degrees below weather, and you’re trying to feed the cows, and the tractor breaks down. You got wet hydraulic oil dripping on your fingers, and you’re cold, and you’re miserable with 30 miles an hour wind blowing snow down your back. You got to just suck it up. So I really think that has prepared me mentally for the game of Survivor.”

And as for what his fellow contestants can expect from him, Brad says they may not fully understand him. They may view him as “wild man” and that could work to his advantage because they’ll be greatly underestimating his social game.

Survivor 41 premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 9/8c on CBS.