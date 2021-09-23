Survivor: Parvati Shallow’s restraining order dismissed amid divorce from John Fincher

Parvati Shallow’s request for a restraining order against her estranged husband, John Fincher, has been dismissed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/adamnemser

Former Survivor contestant Parvati Shallow’s request for a restraining order against her soon-to-be ex-husband John Fincher has been dismissed amid their ongoing divorce.

Ahead of the Season 41 Survivor premiere, Parvati and her estranged husband have been battling in court, with accusations of domestic violence coming to the forefront of the divorce.

The Survivor alum and Fincher were wed in July 2017 and filed for divorce in August. Shortly after, news broke that Parvati was seeking a temporary restraining order against Fincher after an alleged domestic altercation.

Attorneys for the couple attended a hearing on September 20, and according to court records, “all temporary restraining orders, if any, are dissolved.”

Parvati Shallow sought restraining order against estranged husband John Fincher

According to Us Weekly, Parvati filed for divorce from John in August after seven years together and four years of marriage and requested a temporary restraining order citing domestic violence protection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A temporary restraining order was granted at the time of filing, with Parvati claiming John had been “physically and verbally aggressive.” However, the temporary restraining order has now been dissolved.

According to court documents, an incident occurred on August 20 while the former couple was deciding whether or not to let their daughter, Ama, sleep at the friend’s home. Parvati claimed John told her, “I don’t care about you. I hope you kill yourself. You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out.”

The Survivor champ claimed that she saw John “try to grab Ama,” and when the child attempted to pull away, Parvati said she pulled out her phone in an attempt to film John’s behavior.

“He then lunged at me, grabbed my arm and wrestled my phone out of my hands, and made a dash to the door,” she said.

Although John was reportedly handcuffed upon the arrival of police, Parvati stated that she didn’t want him arrested and said that he is currently receiving cancer treatment.

John Fincher refuted Parvati Shallow’s claims of domestic violence

In his response, John denied Parvati’s version of events and requested that the court dismiss her request for a restraining order.

He stated, “During the argument, which lasted a few minutes, Parvati and I both raised our voices.”

He continued to claim that Parvati’s phone wasn’t in her hands but was instead next to her on the couch and she “swung her arms and hands” when he picked up the phone.

Further, John claimed that he didn’t physically harm Parvati in any way during the incident.

“I did not hit, kick, push or in any other way have any physical contact with Parvati at any time,” he said.

Season 41 of Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 9/8c on CBS.