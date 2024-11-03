Survivor fans cheering for Andy Rueda as he makes the jury, despite rough start to Season 47

The Survivor 47 season premiere was rough for Andy Rueda. He broke down during an early challenge and appeared destined to go home early.

But somehow, Andy survived that first Tribal Council, and the Gata Tribe instead turned on Jon Lovett. Jon got voted out and Andy survived.

Gata began winning Immunity Challenges and Andy was suddenly safe for a while. When they finally returned to a Tribal Council, Anika Dhar got blindsided.

Andy continues to find new fans with each episode that he survives. Some viewers still root against him, but he has made the season more interesting.

After Tiyana Hallums was eliminated on Episode 7, Andy made it to at least the Survivor 47 jury. He will either make it to the end or help decide the winner.

Many Survivor fans are celebrating that achievement on social media, showing how things have shifted from that first day of Season 47.

Survivor fans cheering for Andy Rueda

Below is a small sample of the support Andy Rueda has received from Survivor fans.

“Couldn’t watch survivor live but i heard andy is safe and made it to jury,” a Survivor fan posted after the latest episode. A GIF of people cheering was also shared.

couldn’t watch survivor live but i heard andy is safe and made it to jury pic.twitter.com/3WSuHqgQED — najuf 🧍🏽‍♀️ (@evictgoras) October 31, 2024

“#Survivor47 This diva! i love Andy so much,” wrote another Survivor fan. They added a fun GIF of Andy on Season 47.

“Andy don’t be slaying like that whew,” commented a fan on another post.

Andy don't be slaying like that whew pic.twitter.com/CU5s4VoSjb — Dan🇨🇦(Part Self❤️‍🔥, Part Feras👑) 🦇 (@Med_SurvivorFan) October 31, 2024

Survivor fans cheer for Andy and Sol

Many Survivor fans who like Andy also enjoy the energy that Sol Yi brings to the show.

“Sol giving crucial info to andy… sol saving rachel… asian community we are UP!!! THANK YOU,” posted one fan.

sol giving crucial info to andy… sol saving rachel… asian community we are UP!!! THANK YOU @blamethesolomon #Survivor47



pic.twitter.com/ZXRySBuFp6 — cole (@cole_survivor) October 31, 2024

“I’m into Sol and Andy tbh. #Survivor #Survivor47,” posted a Survivor fan enjoying their energy during the latest episodes.

“The Rizzler reveals his 4 favorite Survivor 47 contestants,” wrote a fan.

They listed Genevieve Mushaluk, Rachel LaMont, Sol, and Andy.

The Rizzler reveals his 4 favorite Survivor 47 contestants:



• Genevieve Mushaluk

• Rachel LaMont

• Andy Rueda

• Sol Yi



(Via @letterboxd) pic.twitter.com/mxdtVM5Nan — Drew (@drew_t_g) October 31, 2024

