Survivor fan creates GoFundMe page to reward castaway Xander Hastings

Xander Hastings played on Survivor Season 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Many Survivor fans were shocked when Xander Hastings made it to the end but then failed to win Survivor Season 41.

As seen in the image above, Xander was pretty emotional during the season finale, which saw him finish in third place.

On the finale for Survivor 41, it was Erika Casupanan who won the $1 million prize.

Despite finishing in third place, Xander did win a lot of money on Survivor, but one fan feels that he deserves more accolades than simply the third-place winnings.

A GoFundMe page for Xander Hastings from Survivor 41

“I think the majority vote of Survivor fans nationwide would be that Xander was the true winner of Survivor Season 41. I thought what better way to send a message to the show that we the fans are upset with the outcome than for all of us to rally together and show how passionate we are that Xander was the winner in our eyes,” reads the opening statement to a new GoFundMe page created by a user named Eva Walker.

The user also wrote that “I’m just a regular 25 year old who’s a big fan of Survivor. I was disheartened by this season’s outcome and wanted to do something about it!”

And according to Eva, “all proceeds could go to Xander, who’s currently a college student, because he was such a sincerely kind player who did indeed outwit, outplay, outlast!”

Rewatching this got me ugly crying in the club @RicardFoye 😭 https://t.co/O21L15eERu Sign up for our newsletter! December 21, 2021

Another season of Survivor is on the way at CBS

Even though there were a number of Survivor fans who were disappointed in the outcome of Season 41, a new season of the hit reality competition show airs this spring on CBS.

There are already some rumored Survivor 42 cast bios you can read here, which gives a look at who was in Fiji to compete in this new season of the show. Filming was already completed, and they will soon get to watch their season play out in primetime.

We also have a few Survivor 42 spoilers that have been revealed, including the return of a controversial twist that first appeared on Survivor 41. Will the twist be more accepted now that viewers are familiar with it? It could be interesting to see how a different cast deals with it.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard about it yet, a new “Survivor for celebrities” show is coming this spring. Do any of these celebrities have what it takes to win the challenges? We shall see.

Can't get enough of #Survivor?🤩 Catch all 41 seasons of Survivor and the latest season of Australian Survivor anytime on @paramountplus!💯 https://t.co/MqJesiDSbR pic.twitter.com/pObmglvbqp — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 21, 2021

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.