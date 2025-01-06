Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont shares new photos from Ponderosa

Rachel LaMont shared some fun new photos from Ponderosa.

The Survivor 47 winner has shared lots of new content following her big win in Fiji.

Rachel won Survivor 47 with a 7-1-0 vote over Sam Phalen and Sue Smey.

After the pizza party on finale night, Rachel, Sam, and Sue traveled to Ponderosa, where the jury had been residing for a while.

Since the season had ended, it was a party atmosphere at Ponderosa, which is the spot where players who have been voted out go for the rest of the season.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The final three players didn’t spend too much time at Ponderosa, but they made the most of their time.

Ponderosa photos from Survivor winner Rachel LaMont

“One last Pondy photo dump,” Rachel LaMont captioned a new Instagram post.

“➡️➡️➡️ to see Sue and I going ham on the duffel bag of snacks @dlamonty kindly met us at LAX with,” she added.

The name she referenced in her post is Derek LaMont, her husband.

Rachel’s post is shared below. Her Instagram note features many Survivor 47 jury members and the final three players. It gives a fun look behind the scenes for their final days in Fiji.

Scroll through Rachel’s photos to see how much fun folks were having after the season.

Rachel previously shared some images from when the final three players finally headed to Ponderosa. They sat down for some good food, met with the medical staff to get checked out, and finally relaxed after the long season.

“And then we ate,” Rachel wrote on the post.

As viewers may note, the images are timestamped from June 2024. That’s when the season was filmed, several months before the season premiere arrived on CBS.

Rachel, Sam, and Sue look worn out from their Survivor journey, but seeing images from the same night they left the game can be fun.

More from the world of Survivor

The Survivor 47 ratings were very impressive. CBS continues to have a hit on its hands with the long-running reality competition show.

The Survivor 46 winner passed the torch to Rachel. It was done in a fun video that many alumni enjoyed.

Here’s a look at the Survivor 48 cast. These newcomers will take over primetime on Wednesday nights this winter and spring.

A new season of The Traitors features four Survivor alums. Will they work together or tear each other apart in Scotland? Stay tuned!

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Rachel LaMont as a player (Survivor 47).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.