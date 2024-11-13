Survivor 47 sneak peeks released for Nightmare Fuel

The Survivor 47 cast is down to its final 10 players, and everyone knows how close they are to that $1 million prize.

Sierra Wright became the first Survivor 47 jury member after she got blindsided during the Auction episode.

Sierra was sent home on Day 15, leaving 10 players to compete for the final 11 days. As a reminder, Survivor seasons are now 26 days long.

Based on recent voting trends, three people are most at risk for Survivor 47, Episode 9. Those players are Sam Phalen, Gabe Ortis, and Andy Rueda.

Sam received votes at the last two Tribal Councils. Before that, Andy had been a target. Gabe received a vote from Tiyana Hallums as she left and also from Sierra this past episode.

CBS has revealed two sneak peeks ahead of the November 13 episode. They provide a look at the episode ahead.

Survivor 47 sneak peek 1 for Nightmare Fuel

Andy and Rachel LaMont chat during a sneak peek from Nightmare Fuel. They are shown sitting and discussing possible “game chemistry,” where Andy calls Rachel a “key relationship” moving forward.

Kyle might be in trouble. His success at Individual Immunity Challenges has drawn attention.

Nightmare Fuel’s second sneak peek for Survivor 47

Sam, Genevieve Mushaluk, Teeny Chirichillo, and Sol Yi are featured in a second sneak peek. Sam is trying to find a way forward after the Sierra blindside.

Can Sam find new allies? Will he help draw lines as the final ten starts to think about the endgame?

This quartet has Gabe on their mind as a target, putting a second name out there for at-risk players during Episode 9.

A short Survivor 47, Episode 9 promo running on CBS

Below is the official promo for Survivor 47, Episode 9. This new installment airs on Wednesday, November 13.

Jeff Probst appears to have a twist ready for the players.

Extended TV promo for Nightmare Fuel

CBS also has been running a 15-second advertisement for Nightmare Fuel that provides additional footage.

The key word from this promo is “chaos” as the players scramble to win the Individual Immunity Challenge.

Survivor news and notes

Rachel LaMont revealed why she played her Shot in the Dark. Rachel was on social media to answer questions about the dramatic episode that ended Sierra’s game.

Sierra said she was “pissed” about being blindsided. She did not see that vote coming, and Sierra shared who she felt she had let down.

Here is the Survivor 48 cast. Early information on the Spring 2025 players has been released.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.